Breeze Airways to Add Flights Between Lancaster County and Orlando Beginning June 6

Author Michael Vyskocil

Travelers heading from the Lancaster Airport to Orlando, Florida, to visit the new Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World, and beaches this summer will soon be able to enjoy more regularly scheduled flights between the two locations.

Starting June 6, the new flight schedule from Breeze Airways will include departures from Lancaster to Orlando on Mondays and Fridays. The Thursday and Sunday flights that have been available since Breeze began serving Lancaster in October 2024 will continue.

Monday and Friday flights will be offered throughout the summer, according to Breeze officials, although no end date has been specified. Breeze’s website currently shows flight availability through Sept. 1.

According to information available on Breeze’s website, the new flights will depart from Orlando at 7 a.m., arriving in Lancaster at 9:34 a.m., with return departures from Lancaster at 10:14 a.m. Tickets for the new flights begin at $49 for a one-way ticket and $98 for a round-trip ticket. Currently, these prices are the same for the Thursday and Sunday flights.

An LNP | LancasterOnline report found on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, that the new Monday and Friday flights were displaying on the airline’s website for $399 each way and $798 round trip. A Breeze spokesperson confirmed that when new routes are added to the reservation system, higher prices can appear at first but gradually even out. Travelers should continue to check the website or text 501-273-3931 for the latest rates.

In a statement provided to LNP | Lancaster Online, Ed Foster, the executive director of the Lancaster Airport Authority, noted that demand for flights from Lancaster to Orlando has remained strong.

Breeze Airways is a relative newcomer in the airlines industry, beginning service offerings in May 2021. Breeze now provides more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between more than 60 cities in 30 states, according to its website.

7 Foods In Your Fridge To Throw Out After A Power Outage

Storms rolled through the Delaware Valley on January 9, 2024, with high wind speeds knocking out power in certain areas. If you were affected, here are 7 foods in your fridge to throw out after a power outage.

Food safety is a must. According to guidelines from the CDC, if you lose power for more than four hours, and the food in your fridge is not kept cold by some other external method, there are things you need to toss.

It is paramount that you use your best judgment. Get rid of any food you feel is unsafe to eat. Spoiled food may make you and your family sick. If you choose to keep these foods, at least check them for any discoloration, odor, or unusual texture. Though, it is definitely safest to get rid of these foods.

Once again, if your power went out for four hours or more, and these perishables in your fridge were not kept cold, it is safest to throw them away. It is best to avoid the risk of you or someone else getting sick. These suggestions will prevent food-related illness.

Here are 7 foods in your fridge to throw out after a power outage:

  • Meat

    Fresh raw angus beef meat, whole, ground and chopped on parchment paper

    Raw meats such as pork and beef will not be safe to eat after over four hours of no power to your fridge. If there is an unusual odor or color, be especially vigilant in disposing of the meat.

  • Poultry

    Raw chicken meat

    The same goes for poultry. These meats pose a salmonella risk if not kept properly cold. It’s better to be safe than sorry, so chuck it.

  • Fish

    fresh fish fillet on wooden board

    And another protein that follows this guideline, of course, is fish. Fish is not good to consume if left unrefrigerated for over four hours. Make sure you toss it!

  • Eggs

    Closeup macro of pasture raised farm fresh dozen brown eggs store bought from farmer in carton box container with speckled eggshells texture

    Eggs are another risky food. Be sure to throw them out, or at least check them prior to use if you intend on keeping them.

  • Leftovers

    dinner meal in glass containers

    Exercise caution with leftovers. While the food was technically cooked prior to the power going out, bacteria may grow in leftover containers in your fridge if it is not cold.

  • Milk

    Lifestyle, " Milk Jug, Taken from a Refrigerator "

    If it smells bad, it probably has gone bad. Cow’s milk especially does not hold up well without refrigeration. Pour some out to see if it has a strange texture. Toss it to avoid consuming spoiled milk!

  • Cut Fruits and Vegetables

    Fresh fruit salad

    While not as risky as others on this list, you may want to check your pre-cut fruit or vegetables after a power outage. If the fruits or vegetables are a weird color or smell bad, it may be safest to throw them out. The emphasis here is on the word cut. The exposed sides may go wonky without refrigeration.

