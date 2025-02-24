Breeze Airways to Add Flights Between Lancaster County and Orlando Beginning June 6

Travelers heading from the Lancaster Airport to Orlando, Florida, to visit the new Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World, and beaches this summer will soon be able to enjoy more regularly scheduled flights between the two locations.

Starting June 6, the new flight schedule from Breeze Airways will include departures from Lancaster to Orlando on Mondays and Fridays. The Thursday and Sunday flights that have been available since Breeze began serving Lancaster in October 2024 will continue.

Monday and Friday flights will be offered throughout the summer, according to Breeze officials, although no end date has been specified. Breeze’s website currently shows flight availability through Sept. 1.

According to information available on Breeze’s website, the new flights will depart from Orlando at 7 a.m., arriving in Lancaster at 9:34 a.m., with return departures from Lancaster at 10:14 a.m. Tickets for the new flights begin at $49 for a one-way ticket and $98 for a round-trip ticket. Currently, these prices are the same for the Thursday and Sunday flights.

An LNP | LancasterOnline report found on Thursday morning, Feb. 20, that the new Monday and Friday flights were displaying on the airline’s website for $399 each way and $798 round trip. A Breeze spokesperson confirmed that when new routes are added to the reservation system, higher prices can appear at first but gradually even out. Travelers should continue to check the website or text 501-273-3931 for the latest rates.

In a statement provided to LNP | Lancaster Online, Ed Foster, the executive director of the Lancaster Airport Authority, noted that demand for flights from Lancaster to Orlando has remained strong.

Breeze Airways is a relative newcomer in the airlines industry, beginning service offerings in May 2021. Breeze now provides more than 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between more than 60 cities in 30 states, according to its website.

