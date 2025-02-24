Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bucks Beer Bash To Serve Up Brews To Benefit Three Bucks County Charities

Author Michael Vyskocil

Now in its second year, the Bucks Beer Bash is gearing up to celebrate local craft beer, wine, and spirits and raise funds to benefit three Bucks County charities in partnership with the event’s title sponsor, Inspire Credit Union. The event will be held Saturday, March 8, at The Fuge event center in Warminster.

During the event, attendees will be able to sample the best of local beers, talk with the brewers about their beers, and enjoy music and activities. Some of the participating breweries include:

  • Attic Brewing Co.
  • Broad Street Brewing
  • Crooked Eye Brewery
  • Imprint Beer Co.
  • Ship Bottom Brewing
  • Tranquility Brewing Company
  • Workhorse Brewing Co.

This year’s Bucks Beer Bash will feature a VIP session with entertainment by Jayy Mannon and Kevin Hug from noon to 3 p.m. and a main session with Charlie Hug & Company from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plenty of delicious food will be on hand, including cheesesteaks, roasted pork Philly style, and Bavarian pretzels.

VIP tickets are $110 and are available in advance only. Main session tickets are $35 each and include five tasting tokens. Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Last year, this parternship raised close to $5,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Newtown. This year’s beneficiaries will include the Network of Victim’s Assistance (NOVA) of Bucks County, the National Giving Alliance (NGA) of Warminster, and the Bucks County chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).

“When we first planned the Beer Bash last year, it was important that it included a way to reward the local breweries, wineries, and distilleries that participate; to provide a fun, entertaining, and safe experience for our guests; and also to contribute to great local causes,” said Sam Cravero, host of the Beer Bash and The Fuge’s owner, in a statement to VISTA.TODAY of Chester County.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

8 Wonderful Wineries To Visit In The Delaware Valley

Warm, sunny spring days are so close we can taste it, and we know how you can spend them. There are many wonderful wineries to visit in this area.

Going to a winery is a great way to spend a day. There really is nothing better than enjoying the taste of delicious wines and shareable snacks on a beautiful day. For the perfect spring activity, you can take a trip to one of this area’s many wineries with some friends and relax. Visiting one of these places epitomizes weekend vibes.

Rain or shine you can head to the tasting room and try out something you’ve never had before. It’s the perfect activity to do if you maybe missed the brunch call on a Sunday after a fun Saturday night… or if you’re a huge wine connoisseur that is constantly looking for the next best thing. Whatever your “thing” is, a winery can hopefully offer it. Outdoor seating, live music, and bottles to buy at the door may be there for you.

There are always fun activities going on at these cute spots, so do your research before going! There may be things ranging from arts and crafts to charcuterie board building while you sip.

At a winery, the wine is fresher than fresh. It’s all grown right there (or at least very close), so you know you’re getting the best quality drink. With so many innovations at these sites, you will be sure to find something you haven’t tried before.

Here are 8 wonderful wineries to visit in the Delaware Valley:

Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Michael Vyskocil
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Local News

Load More