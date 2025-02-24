Bucks Beer Bash To Serve Up Brews To Benefit Three Bucks County Charities

Now in its second year, the Bucks Beer Bash is gearing up to celebrate local craft beer, wine, and spirits and raise funds to benefit three Bucks County charities in partnership with the event’s title sponsor, Inspire Credit Union. The event will be held Saturday, March 8, at The Fuge event center in Warminster.

During the event, attendees will be able to sample the best of local beers, talk with the brewers about their beers, and enjoy music and activities. Some of the participating breweries include:

Attic Brewing Co.

Broad Street Brewing

Crooked Eye Brewery

Imprint Beer Co.

Ship Bottom Brewing

Tranquility Brewing Company

Workhorse Brewing Co.

This year’s Bucks Beer Bash will feature a VIP session with entertainment by Jayy Mannon and Kevin Hug from noon to 3 p.m. and a main session with Charlie Hug & Company from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plenty of delicious food will be on hand, including cheesesteaks, roasted pork Philly style, and Bavarian pretzels.

VIP tickets are $110 and are available in advance only. Main session tickets are $35 each and include five tasting tokens. Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Last year, this parternship raised close to $5,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in Newtown. This year’s beneficiaries will include the Network of Victim’s Assistance (NOVA) of Bucks County, the National Giving Alliance (NGA) of Warminster, and the Bucks County chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).

“When we first planned the Beer Bash last year, it was important that it included a way to reward the local breweries, wineries, and distilleries that participate; to provide a fun, entertaining, and safe experience for our guests; and also to contribute to great local causes,” said Sam Cravero, host of the Beer Bash and The Fuge’s owner, in a statement to VISTA.TODAY of Chester County.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle