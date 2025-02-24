Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt Reveals Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis, Two Shows Canceled

Kansas singer Ronnie Platt shared news of his thyroid cancer diagnosis, leading to the cancellation of upcoming shows in Louisiana. Doctors found the cancer during tests on February 15.

“For all of you asking, Tuesday I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer but before everyone gets all excited, it has a 99% survival rate, it has not spread. It’s contained to my thyroid. I just have to have my thyroid removed. Go through some rehab time and be right back in the saddle,” said Platt to Remind Magazine.

The news comes right after Kansas wrapped up its 50th-anniversary tour in Pittsburgh, where the original members, Dave Hope and Phil Ehart made special appearances.

The band had to cancel shows in New Orleans and Lake Charles scheduled for early 2025. Two Oklahoma shows were also pushed back to late 2025. Fans can get refunds for the canceled shows at their original purchase locations.

Since its formation in 1974, Kansas has sold over 30 million albums globally. Platt, now 64, joined the band in 2014 after Steve Walsh left. He was instrumental in releasing the group’s two albums, “The Prelude Implicit” in 2016, which marked their return after a 16-year hiatus, and “The Absence of Presence” in 2020.

As things stand, the band is set to hit the stage again on March 15 on the ’70s Rock and Romance Cruise. They will then head out on a summer tour with the American rock band 38 Special.