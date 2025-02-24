Peter Gabriel Announces New Album ‘o/i’ Following ‘i/o’

Peter Gabriel announced he is working on a new album titled ‘O/i.’ “It will be called O/I… that’s I/O backward,” Gabriel said during an interview with MOJO.

His current album, I/O, won Best Immersive Audio Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the Grammys. The album also topped the UK charts, his first number one since his 1986 album, SO.

‘I/O’ came together gradually, with work starting way back in April 1995. Although Gabriel wanted to put it out after ‘Up’ by 2000 and hoped to release it in 2004, multiple setbacks forced him to re-polish it several times.

Surprisingly, instead of releasing everything at once, he put out singles one month at a time. By December 1 2023, listeners got their hands on the full 12-track album, available in two versions: “Bright-Side Mix” and “Dark-Side Mix.” This was Gabriel’s first collection of new songs since ‘Scratch My Back,’ breaking a 13-year gap.

“I think you can oversaturate people and they get bored with you…one of the reasons I am still able to make a living doing this is that there are long periods of absence,” Gabriel admitted in aa interview with MOJO.

Going forward, Gabriel plans to drop his music to coincide with the moon’s phases. New tracks will drop during full moons, while different mixes during new moons.