Did Your SEPTA Route Change Its Name Today? New System Goes Into Effect for Bus, Trolley, Subway Lines

Today, your SEPTA route may have changed its name. SEPTA officials have launched a new initiative to make its system easier to use and navigate. Beginning Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24, riders will see these changes appear on new schedules and on SEPTA’s webpages.

As part of this renaming initiative, riders will notice new names and designations for subway and trolley lines. Numbers will now indicate bus lines, and all metro lines will be marked with letters. SEPTA officials have said the updates will continue throughout 2025, including introducing new signage at transit stations.

Here’s an overview of the changes that will occur this year:

Bus Line Changes

The G will become 63 .

will become . The H will become 71 .

will become . The J will become 41 .

will become . The L will become 51 .

will become . The R will become 82 .

will become . The XH will become 81 .

will become . The K bus will remain as is for the present.

In addition to SEPTA bus numbering changes, SEPTA will move toward using red to mark frequent routes and black to indicate standard routes, according to an NBC10 Philadelphia report.

Metro Line Changes

The Broad Street Line will now become the B . The Local line will be B1 , the Express will be B2 , and the Spur will be B3 .

will now become the . The Local line will be , the Express will be , and the Spur will be . The Media-Sharon Line will become the D . The 101 will be D1 , and the 102 will be D2 .

. The 101 will be , and the 102 will be . The Route 15 Trolley will become the G .

. The Market/Frankford Line will now be called the L .

will now be called the . The Norristown High Speed Line will become the M .

. Subway-Surface Trolleys will now become the T. The 10 will be T1, the 34 will be T2, the 13 will be T3, the 11 will be T4, and the 36 will be T5.

Learn more about bus line and metro line changes on SEPTA’s website.

