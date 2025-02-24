Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Think You May Have Unclaimed Funds? Here’s What Bucks County’s Controller Wants You to Know

Author Michael Vyskocil

Bucks County Controller Pamela Van Blunk is on a mission to help people find unclaimed funds that are rightfully theirs. If you think you have funds to claim, your money may be in the approximately $1.6 billion in unclaimed funds sitting in the Controller’s Unclaimed Funds Program.

That was the case with Pennsbury School District, which received $10,000 in unclaimed funds it wasn’t aware it had. The Levittown Patch reported that Van Blunk notified Pennsbury’s chief financial officer, Chris Berdnik. After Berdnik completed the required paperwork to retrieve the funds, the Controller’s Office sent the district its cash.

Van Blunk is now sending notification letters to many owners of unclaimed funds greater than $50. She started the Unclaimed Funds Program in Bucks County approximately two years ago and has returned more than $720,000 to its owners since then.

The unclaimed funds represent monies belonging to individuals and organizations that conduct business with or receive services from the county or the courts.

If you think you’re owed unclaimed funds from Bucks County, you can search for your name on the Bucks County Controller’s Unclaimed Funds webpage. On the webpage, you’ll find an application to request the funds and instructions on how to obtain your funds.

Those who are owed payment can claim their funds directly from the Controller’s Office by U.S. mail without service charges or fees. Upon confirmation of an applicant’s documentation, the Controller’s Office will deliver the funds within four to six weeks.

For more information, contact the Bucks County Controller’s Office at 215-348-6435.

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

