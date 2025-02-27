Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Art Vending Machines Pop Up In Philly

Author Michael Vyskocil

Vending machines aren’t just for snacks anymore. In Philadelphia and in many cities across the country, art vending machines are making art attainable for everyone. Sticker vending machines are now vehicles to deliver fabulous art to the public.

Maine-based designer Anastasia Inciardi has reached the masses with her vending machine art thanks to viral Instagram and TikTok posts. Inciardi brought her idea to New York’s Grand Central Station, where her art vending machine features 10 different prints celebrating New York culture. Sales average 2,000 pieces of art daily.

Locally, Inciardi has three art vending machines in Philadelphia, including one at Another Corner book and magazine shop in Society Hill. DiBruno Bros. announced it was planning to install two Inciardi machines, one at its Rittenhouse Square location and one at its Ninth Street bottle shop.

“My grandmother, two aunts, two uncles, and my cousins all live in Philly,” Inciardi shared with The Philadelphia Inquirer. “When I first started placing my vending machines, I wanted my grandmother to have one within walking distance. She’s 85 and loves to walk to DiBruno Bros., pick up some Romano, antipasti, and a few of my mini prints.” 

Inciardi’s prints are wildly popular. She sells a few thousand per month from these three locations alone, and she’s hoping to expand her Philadelphia offerings soon.

While Inciardi isn’t the originator of the art vending machine, she is nonetheless carrying on the legacy of an idea created during the 1990s by Clark Whittington. He refurbished a cigarette vending machine to deliver art instead of smokes, giving birth to the Art-o-mat machine.

In Philly, Latinx illustrator Fabiola Lara is embracing this art trend with some vending machine fun of her own. In April 2024, Lara launched her first Mini Philly Postal Print sticker vending machine at This Corner. She now has five across Philly and plans to expand.

“One of the special things that’s come out of this project is being able to work more closely with local businesses in Philadelphia,” Lara said. “As an artist where most of my clients are national or online, it’s really nice to get into some brick-and-mortar places and get to know businesses in my own community.”

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Films That May Not Have Happened Without Cheech & Chong

When it comes to “stoner films,” Cheech & Chong will forever be the kings of this always entertaining (and often very silly) sub-genre.

Seriously, think about all of the stoner classics you love. Would they have been made had it not been for Cheech & Chong? There’s a good possibility they wouldn’t, and then we could be living in a world without the wonder that is Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. (More on him in a little bit.)

“Stoner films” have been top of mind lately due to the release of the trailer for Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie. (WARNING: Some NSFW language in the trailer below.)


In the trailer for the film, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are seen going on a road trip where they both open up about their ups and downs in the entertainment industry. The documentary isn’t afraid to examine the not-so-great aspects of the comedy duo’s relationship over the years.

In honor of the April release of Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie, here’s a look at some outstanding stoner films they may not have happened without this iconic comedy duo.

  • Dazed and Confused

    There are only three words to describe this iconic Richard Linklater film:  Alright, alright, alright. Besides giving us McConaughey, Dazed and Confused also gave us a killer soundtrack.

  • Half Baked

    Quick reminder: They’re not drug dealers; they’re fundraisers. Also, it’s still wild what Dave Chappelle’s head and body shape used to be before he got swol AF in the 2010s, which we’re sure is only from hitting the gym. (Wink-wink.)

  • Friday

    A stoner classic that is still perfection and responsible for so many one-liners that so many of us use on a regular basis. Our condolences to anyone named Felicia in the years since the release of this movie.

  • Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

    Obviously, John Cho and Kal Penn deliver outstanding comedic performances, but is there a better actor playing himself in a cameo than Neil Patrick Harris as “Neil Patrick Harris?”

  • Pineapple Express

    The entire cast is incredible, but Danny McBride steals the show, which is stating the obvious, but his performance is that good.

