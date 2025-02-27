Bucks County’s KittyMamas Sanctuary Committed to Saving Lives of Neglected Felines

Every animal deserves the best possible care. At Bucks County’s KittyMamas Sanctuary, a dedicated team works tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and neglected cats in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The nonprofit’s founder, Candice Lopez, created KittyMamas after she watched videos of people trapping cats at junkyards in Telford. She grew upset as she watched kittens being separated from their mothers and cats trapped in their own urine and feces. Motivated to help these animals, Lopez started KittyMamas to provide short- and long-term care for felines, from neonatal to senior cats. The sanctuary uses the trap-neuter-release (TNR) method to control cat colonies in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Since its founding, KittyMamas has successfully helped more than 1,000 cats. At the end of 2024 alone, more than 600 cats received support. Over the last several years, KittyMamas has grown its support base through animal adopters and volunteers.

To accomplish its mission, the sanctuary partners with Bucks and Montgomery County ARD programs. A staff of 20 permanent volunteers cares for the cats.

“Rescuing one animal won’t change the world, but it will forever change the world for that one cat,” Lopez said in an interview with the Bucks County Beacon. “That’s kind of like our mindset.”

Rehoming cats is also essential to the organization’s mission. KittyMamas has a $145 adoption fee for all cats, which covers an initial exam, spaying and neutering, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, and microchipping.

Lopez told the Bucks County Beacon that she hopes to secure a brick-and-mortar location in the future as a base for the nonprofit’s operations. While the sanctuary provides a home for the cats, the organization works with Petco in Quakertown to find homes for cats and kittens.

KittyMamas needs support to provide essential medical care services for its rescues. To donate, visit the KittyMamas website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle