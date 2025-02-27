Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bucks County’s KittyMamas Sanctuary Committed to Saving Lives of Neglected Felines

Author Michael Vyskocil

Every animal deserves the best possible care. At Bucks County’s KittyMamas Sanctuary, a dedicated team works tirelessly to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and neglected cats in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

The nonprofit’s founder, Candice Lopez, created KittyMamas after she watched videos of people trapping cats at junkyards in Telford. She grew upset as she watched kittens being separated from their mothers and cats trapped in their own urine and feces. Motivated to help these animals, Lopez started KittyMamas to provide short- and long-term care for felines, from neonatal to senior cats. The sanctuary uses the trap-neuter-release (TNR) method to control cat colonies in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Since its founding, KittyMamas has successfully helped more than 1,000 cats. At the end of 2024 alone, more than 600 cats received support. Over the last several years, KittyMamas has grown its support base through animal adopters and volunteers.

To accomplish its mission, the sanctuary partners with Bucks and Montgomery County ARD programs. A staff of 20 permanent volunteers cares for the cats.

“Rescuing one animal won’t change the world, but it will forever change the world for that one cat,” Lopez said in an interview with the Bucks County Beacon. “That’s kind of like our mindset.”

Rehoming cats is also essential to the organization’s mission. KittyMamas has a $145 adoption fee for all cats, which covers an initial exam, spaying and neutering, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, and microchipping.

Lopez told the Bucks County Beacon that she hopes to secure a brick-and-mortar location in the future as a base for the nonprofit’s operations. While the sanctuary provides a home for the cats, the organization works with Petco in Quakertown to find homes for cats and kittens.

KittyMamas needs support to provide essential medical care services for its rescues. To donate, visit the KittyMamas website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

8 Ways To Keep Your Pets Safe And Calm During Fireworks

It’s fireworks season, and you may be looking for ways to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks. If you have pets, you know how spooked they get. The loud bangs make them super nervous, and actually more prone to running away.

It’s actually believed that Independence Day is the day with the highest rates of pets running away. Noises, flashing lights, and sometimes even the smell of fireworks are all factors that can totally freak your pet out. You really never know how your pet is going to react, either. Especially if your pet is young or new to you.

Events with loud bangs don’t happen often around your home. Thunderstorms and fireworks are so uncommon that even if your pet is older, they may still get nervous or scared. When pets get frantic due to the loud pops and bangs, they may hide, tremble, or try to escape altogether. It may be even worse for them if you leave your home to go watch fireworks nearby.

As a pet owner, you really don’t want any of that happening. You want to help your pet as much as you can.

So here are 8 ways to keep your pets safe and calm during fireworks:

  • Try Desensitizing Your Pet

    Bundeswehr Trains Dogs For Detection Of Explosives

    Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

    If you bang pots and pans or make loud noises, your little buddy may get used to it. As mentioned above, fireworks aren’t a common occurrence, so it makes pets even more nervous. If you teach them to expect loud sounds every so often, they may not get as scared. So desensitize those pets!

  • Comfort Them

    Best In Show Announced At Crufts

    Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images

    This may seem like a no-brainer, but a lot of times they just want love. Try not to let them cower in a corner all night. Don’t cross any boundaries with them, just speak calmly and tell them things are okay. Pet them and give them treats. Whatever they like usually!

  • Keep Them Away From Fireworks

    "Cat Lady" Turns California Home Into No-Cage Cat Sanctuary

    Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    If you can help it, keep them away from fireworks. Meaning, if someone in the neighborhood is setting them off, or if you live close to an area where a big event is held, maybe take them somewhere else for the night. Closely supervise them when you let them outside. Close proximity to loud sounds may make them want to run away.

  • Play White Noise

    Dogs And Owners Gather For 2014 Crufts Dog Show

    Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

    Some white noise may help. It will at least soften the blow of the loud pops. This works well if you have to leave your pet at home. Leave a fan, TV or radio on for them. It makes it feel like someone’s home with them while all the scariness is happening outside.

  • Make A Safe Space

    The Cats Of Istanbul

    Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images

    Don’t get too upset with them for getting upset. It’s normal. Try to give them a place to go to retreat when they get frightened. If they like their bed best, try to surround it with their favorite toys and blankets. Let them cuddle with you up on the couch or on your bed.

  • Try To Distract Them

    Cat Missing For 11 Years Returns Home

    Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

    Giving treats or playing with toys with your pet may help to distract them from the loud bangs outside. As long as you’re calm, they’re calm. Try to assure them in a way that doesn’t heavily acknowledge the scary bad thing. Keep their mind on something else, if you can.

  • Alternative Calming Methods

    Ernest Hemingway Home in Key West

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    There are products on the market that are supposed to help with your pet’s anxiety. From CBD treats to calming jackets, you can try a number of things to see what works. Some pets aren’t receptive to calming words and cuddles and may need extra help to zen out. Consider some alternative methods!

  • Make Sure They Have Proper ID

    American Kennel Club Presents The Nation's Most Popular Breeds Of 2015

    Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

    If you feel your pet is a flight risk, check  their ID tags. Make sure they are wearing their collars on the nights fireworks are going off. Make sure the information on their tags are up to date and correct. If they run away, you want them to be found and found quickly.

Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Michael Vyskocil
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Local News

Load More