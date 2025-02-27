Gibson Launches New Eric Clapton Les Paul Custom Guitar Limited to 150 Pieces

Gibson has announced the release of 150 limited-edition Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom guitars. This special guitar is a copy of the famous one Clapton played during his Cream days until 1979 when he gave it to Albert Lee.

According to the description of the limited-edition guitar, “In 1979, he gifted the guitar to fellow legendary guitarist Albert Lee, who continues to be inspired by it and uses it to this day.”

Each guitar is made from solid mahogany and topped with an ebony fretboard for a smooth, timeless feel. The artisans carefully add wear marks, ensuring an authentic played-in look that reflects years of use.

The guitar features three distinct, unpotted Custombuckers that deliver a rich, dynamic tone. To maintain the original design, the middle pickup’s screws face toward the neck, and the wiring, which includes CTS 500k audio pots, is paired with paper-in-oil capacitors.

Each guitar also includes two pickguards, one of which is a special edition signed by both guitar legends and comes in a wooden display box. A Duck Brothers-style case houses the guitar and its accessories, offering both protection and vintage charm.

Moreover, the package includes a black leather strap, a Gibson Custom switch plate medallion, and a photo book showcasing Chuck Stewart’s iconic images. The book includes certificates of authenticity.

Guitarists can buy one of these iconic pieces for $19,999 at the official Gibson website or Gibson Garage locations in Nashville and London.