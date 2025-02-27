Hattie B’s Hot Chicken: Getting Humbled in Nashville

So, last month in Nashville, I finally got to experience the legendary Hattie B’s Hot Chicken. And listen, I thought I was prepared. I went with the mild sauce because, you know, mild should be mild… right? Wrong. So, so wrong.

The Spice Level Betrayal

One of my not-so-secret (because I’m telling you all now) life goals is to be featured on Hot Ones. If you don’t know, Hot Ones is a show where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while they eat progressively spicier wings until they’re basically questioning every life choice they’ve ever made. It’s the perfect mix of hilarious and unhinged, and I’ve always thought, “Yeah, I could totally handle that.”

Well, I am here to report that if Hattie B’s Mild is any indication of my spice tolerance, I am in serious trouble. That chicken was HOT. Like, full-mouth-on-fire, emergency-level hot. I drowned it in ranch just to survive. And as we all know, I love ranch—specifically Hidden Valley. If I could get it in an IV, I absolutely would.

The Real MVP: Breaded Pickle Bites

Now, don’t get me wrong—the chicken was amazing, even if it sent me into a mild crisis. But the true star of the show? The fried pickle bites. Oh. My. God. Perfectly crispy, tangy, and basically everything you could ever want in a fried snack. I could’ve eaten an entire basket of those alone.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken: The Day I Got Humbled in Nashville

Absolutely. Hattie B’s lived up to the hype, even if it nearly took me out in the process. Next time, though? I might just go for Southern-style (aka no heat) and double up on those pickle bites. And if Sean Evans ever calls me for Hot Ones, just know I’ll be bringing my own Hidden Valley supply.