Former Eagles Star Says Flyers’ Gritty Mascot Was Based on Him

NFL veteran Jason Kelce insists the Philadelphia Flyers modeled their wild-eyed mascot Gritty after him. He points to the mascot’s launch coming right after the Eagles won their historic 2018 Super Bowl.

“I will take this to my grave. Gritty was started the year after the [2018 Super Bowl] parade,” said Kelce on the Wednesday, Feb. 26 episode of their New Heights podcast. “That thing looks f—— just like me.”

The former Eagles center pointed out clear similarities between himself and the orange creature. He eagerly explained how their facial features and mannerisms match up.

Travis quickly dismissed the idea, flat-out saying the mascot looks nothing like his brother.

Christine Mina, who runs the Flyers’ digital content, said in a 2021 interview with bleacherreport.com that the team started working on the mascot in mid-2018. They rolled out Gritty that September with a fun backstory – saying construction had driven the character out of its hiding spot under Wells Fargo Center.

The timing matches up with Kelce’s theory. The Eagles’ victory parade had filled Philly’s streets just months before Gritty came to life. Mina acknowledged that the Eagles’ win helped inspire the mascot’s creation.

The retired NFL star stuck to his guns: “They’ll never admit it. This thing, they f—— modeled this thing after me.”

When Gritty debuted in 2018, it took social media by storm. Its weird looks and crazy antics quickly made it an internet phenomenon.

This odd connection adds another chapter to Philly’s colorful sports history, with two of its major teams now linked through this mascot mystery.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF3IVbZRSvC/?hl=en&img_index=1

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.