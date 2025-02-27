Philadelphia Karate Instructor Uses Martial Arts Moves to Thwart Purse Thief

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, Jennifer Romanelli was visiting her dry cleaner in Northern Liberties. Without warning, a stranger approached her, grabbed her purse, and ran off. For Romanelli, an act of kindness from a Philadelphia karate instructor prevented a bad day from getting worse.

“I just instantly ran out of there and then just started screaming for help to see if there was anyone around that could help me stop him,” said Romanelli in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Action Karate instructor Stephan Venter, 33, heard Romanelli’s cries for help and didn’t hesitate to respond. He immediately took off after the purse snatcher.

“I didn’t even think about anything. I just ran out of the door and saw someone that needed help, the guy running with a purse, and went after him,” said Venter, who is from South Africa.

Venter caught up with the man about a half block from Third and Poplar streets. He showed the thief why his three decades of karate experience mattered. Venter successfully executed a leg kick that caused the crook to fall and drop the stolen purse before he fled the scene.

Romanelli expressed immense gratitude toward Venter, calling him an “angel” for his quick, selfless intervention.

The incident has prompted Venter to host a free self-defense seminar for women on Saturday, March 15, at 2 p.m. at his karate studio. The seminar will teach participants about situational awareness and introduce three to four defensive moves. Individuals interested in participating can contact Action Karate at 267-762-2205 or email actionnorthernliberties@gmail.com.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle