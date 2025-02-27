Project Prom Helps South Jersey Teens Find Affordable Formal Wear

As prom season approaches, the Cherry Hill Library has created Project Prom to help area teens save money and look fabulous for prom. Project Prom offers gently used formal wear at no cost to teens.

Cherry Hill Library’s teen librarian, Jasmine Riel, and a co-worker developed the concept. “We thought it would be really cool to do something just for teenagers, especially with prom season coming up,” she told FOX29 Philadelphia in an interview. The two library staff members put out a call for donations in December 2024, and they were overwhelmed by the response.

“I even had one patron, who brought a pile of dresses, say to me, ‘I’ve been waiting for this moment to finally donate these somewhere where we know they would be going to a good cause,'” Riel explained.

Ladies can choose from a wide array of gently used gowns, and guys can browse the selection of suits, ties, and shirts.

FOX29 Philadelphia caught up with 17-year-old Jayla Peratta. Jayla was browsing the racks at Project Prom, seeking the perfect dress. She chose a lavender dress among the dozens of options available. Her mother, Jennifer Lopez, expressed her gratitude to the library for hosting Project Prom. “It does get a little pricey with prom, senior yearbook, and everything that comes with graduating. It does add up, so this is a lot of help,” she said.

Project Prom will be open on Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2. Hours and more details are available on the Cherry Hill Library’s website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle