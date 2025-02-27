SEPTA Regional Rail to Offer Additional Service for the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show will be held at the Philadelphia Convention Center from March 1 to 9, 2025. On Saturdays and Sundays, March 1 to 2 and March 8 to 9, SEPTA’s Regional Rail will offer additional service on the Lansdale/Doylestown, Paoli/Thorndale, and Fox Chase lines.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line

The Lansdale/Doylestown Line will feature four additional inbound trains to Jefferson Station in the morning and three outbound trains to Landsdale from Jefferson in the afternoon.

Paoli/Thorndale Line

The Paoli/Thorndale Line will offer four additional inbound trains from Paoli Station to Jefferson Station in the morning and three additional outbound trains to Paoli from Jefferson in the afternoon.

Fox Chase Line

The Fox Chase Line will provide hourly service from Fox Chase to Jefferson Station from 8:34 a.m. to 8:34 p.m., with return service to Fox Chase from Jefferson Station operating hourly from 7:40 a.m. to 7:40 p.m.

All SEPTA Regional Rail trains will stop at Jefferson Station, located on the lower level of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Show attendees can also take the Market-Frankford Line (L) to 11th or 13th streets, the Broad Street Line (B) to City Hall, or the Subway-Surface Trolleys (T) to 13th Street. Available bus routes include 4, 16, 17, 23, 27, 33, 38, 44, 45, 48, 61, 78, 124, or 125.

What to Expect at the Philadelphia Flower Show

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation’s oldest and longest-running horticultural event and fundraiser benefiting the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. This year’s show theme, Gardens of Tomorrow, invites visitors to explore the future of gardening through the eyes of green enthusiasts and garden visionaries.

During the show, attendees can explore the work of many renowned garden exhibitors, enjoy family-friendly activities with a horticultural theme, and brush up on gardening essentials through the Know to Grow gardening speaker series, which will take place throughout the day.

SEPTA is offering reduced-admission tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show. Learn about where to purchase tickets and more information about SEPTA Regional Rail service for the Flower Show on the SEPTA website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle