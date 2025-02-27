Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: Feb. 28-March 2

This weekend, there are many exciting things to do in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Whether you’re attending the interactive art competition, discovering the beauty of nature at the Philadelphia Flower Show, or enjoying thrilling sports and performances, you’ll find plenty to engage your creativity and sense of adventure.

Art Battle Philadelphia

What: Art Battle Philadelphia

Art Battle Philadelphia When: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. Where: SPIN Philadelphia, 211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

SPIN Philadelphia, 211 S. 15th St., Philadelphia Cost: $20 to $30

Experience the thrill of live competitive painting at Art Battle Philadelphia. Watch as talented artists race against the clock, transforming blank canvases into stunning works in just 20 minutes. Feel the excitement build through three intense rounds, where the audience votes to determine the champion. As the evening unfolds, seize the opportunity to take home a unique masterpiece in the final art auction.

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show in partnership with Progressive Insurance

What: Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show in partnership with Progressive Insurance

Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show in partnership with Progressive Insurance When: February 26th through March 2nd (Wednesday – Friday: Noon-8pm; Saturday: 10am-8pm; Sunday: 10am-6pm)

February 26th through March 2nd (Wednesday – Friday: Noon-8pm; Saturday: 10am-8pm; Sunday: 10am-6pm) Where: Atlantic City Convention Center (1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401)

Atlantic City Convention Center (1 Convention Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401) Cost: Adults $20, Free admission for kids age 12 and younger (with paid adult admission)

The Mid-Atlantic’s biggest boat sale with hundreds of boats & exhibitors under one roof. The Discover Boating Atlantic City Boat Show has a wide selection of boats, an abundance of must-see attractions, fishing seminars, and fun features for all ages.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

What: PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show When: Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (additional days/times available through March 9, 2025)

Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (additional days/times available through March 9, 2025) Where: Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia Cost: Adults $49.99, Students with ID $30, Children 5-17 $25

Step into a world of breathtaking floral displays and artistry at the 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. Experience large-scale exhibits crafted by world-renowned florists, engage in hands-on activities, and discover expert gardening insights through educational sessions. Take an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, shop for unique botanical treasures, and immerse yourself in interactive experiences, such as Butterflies Live! and Artisan Row. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or appreciate the beauty of nature, this event offers something to enjoy. Secure your tickets today, and witness the future of gardening in full bloom.

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour

What: Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour When: Sunday, March 2, 2025, at noon and 5 p.m. (doors open one hour before start time)

Sunday, March 2, 2025, at noon and 5 p.m. (doors open one hour before start time) Where: Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia Cost: Tickets start at $28

Get ready to hit the court with the Harlem Globetrotters before the game begins. The exclusive Magic Pass lets you meet the players, show off your skills, shoot hoops, take photos, and get autographs. This 30-minute pregame event starts 90 minutes before tip-off, with doors opening two hours early. Make sure you have your game ticket and Magic Pass for entry. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of the action.

Other Events

This weekend, Philadelphia offers diverse performances, from comedy shows to timeless theatrical productions. Whether you’re in the mood for a laugh or an immersive play, there’s a range of entertainment across the city.

Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski : Friday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m., and Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 4 and 6 p.m. (sold out), and 8:45 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia

Friday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m., and Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 4 and 6 p.m. (sold out), and 8:45 p.m. at Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., Philadelphia Noël Coward’s HAY FEVER : Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 1, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., Philadelphia

Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, March 1, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Walnut Street Theatre, 825 Walnut St., Philadelphia Holy Grail of Memphis: Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Arden Theatre Company, 40 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.