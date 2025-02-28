Learn to Climb a Tree: University of Delaware Hosts Arborist Training in April

The Delaware Tree Climbing School will occur from April 1 to 3, 2025, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Baywood Greens in Long Neck, Delaware. The program is designed for arborists, adventure seekers, inexperienced climbers, and landscapers who want to learn safe tree-climbing techniques and maintenance skills.

The curriculum will include classroom instruction and hands-on fieldwork, focusing on safety practices, equipment usage, and tree terminology. Upon completing the course, participants will receive International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) continuing education credits. The tuition for the course is $300, with financial assistance options available.

This course is presented in collaboration with the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension, Penn State Extension, and Cypress Tree Care. Dr. James Savage, an assistant professor of arboriculture at Penn State University, will lead the course.

“Safety is non-negotiable. This course provides a crucial foundation for arbor and tree-related careers and services, and attendees earn valuable ISA credits,” said Blake Moore, University of Delaware Cooperative Extension agent, natural resources, in a statement shared with NBC CoastTV.

The University of Delaware Cooperative Extension requires participants to be in good health and physically prepared to participate in the activities. On the first day of the course, individuals must sign a waiver of liability. Visit the University of Delaware’s Tree Climbing School event registration webpage online.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.