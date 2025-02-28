Billy Idol Returns With First LP in 10 Years, Announces 2025 Tour

Billy Idol is releasing his first LP in 10 years with Dream Into It on April 25, through Dark Horse Records.

The nine-song album features special appearances from music stars Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart. The album’s first single, “Still Dancing,” is out now.

“‘Still Dancing’ is really a reflection of my whole journey … From the punk rock period through to now. And I’m still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live,” said Idol to Dark Horse Records.

For the recording, Idol worked with longtime guitarist Steve Stevens, while Chris Chaney played bass and Josh Freese handled drums. The album includes songs like “77,” “John Wayne,” and “Wildside.”

Emmy nominee Steven Sebring, who directed Patti Smith: Dream Of Life, filmed “Still Dancing.” The song opens the album and comes back as the final track.

The “It’s a Nice Day to …Tour Again” tour kicks off on April 30 in Phoenix. The five-month run ends in Los Angeles on Sept. 25, with that show’s money going to wildfire relief.

Idol’s concerts will take place at famous venues like Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will open for 19 dates. Ticket prices range from $30 to $100.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has nominated Idol for its 2025 class — his first chance at getting in since becoming eligible. Fans can vote until April 21.

Idol’s tour will stop throughout the United States from the end of April til the end of September. You can check if he’ll stop by your city here.

