Celebrate Mardi Gras Right Here in Philly!

Craftsman Row Saloon decked out in Mardi Gras colors

Intern Olivia here! Maybe you went down to New Orleans to watch the Eagles in the Super Bowl and wish you could have stayed just a little longer? Well, you can indulge in the NOLA culture right here in Philly at Craftsman Row Saloon!

Craftsman Row Saloon, located at 112 South 8th Street, is bringing NOLA to Philly with its Mardi Gras Pop-Up Experience. Decked out in glittering green, gold, and purple floor-to-ceiling decor, this pop-up experience gives you the taste of Mardi Gras right here in the city of Brotherly Love.

Ahead of the pop-up, Craftsman Row Saloon held a media night and Kristen had a chance to try out the full menu. She tasted the Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta and Shrimp Po Boy and sipped on some of the specialty cocktails like Zulu King Hurricane (she loved this!), Voodoo Espresso Martini, and Laissez Les Bons Temps Margarita. She ended her night with some fun milkshakes, the King of Bourbon Street and Boozy Bayou Bliss. Check out some of the pics below!

Mardi Gras in Philly

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) Cajun Chicken Alfredo

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) Shrimp Po Boy

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) Zulu King Hurricane

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) Voodoo Espresso Martini

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) Laissez Les Bons Temps Margarita

(Photo courtesy of Kristen Herrmann for BBGI) King of Bourbon Street (right) and Boozy Bayou Bliss (left)

Be sure to secure your spot at Craftsman Row Saloon’s Mardi Gras Pop-Up Experience before it’s too late! Visit their website to make a reservation and see the full Mardi Gras-inspired menu.



Kristen Herrmann is the Program Director and Weekday Morning Show Host on BEN FM. She has been a fixture on the radio in Philadelphia since 2005. As a content creator for BEN FM, Kristen specializes in all things Philadelphia, kids, family and favors the quirky stuff.