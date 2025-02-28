Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day In New Jersey by Supporting a Worthy Cause

Toast to the luck of the Irish as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day for a good cause. CONTACT of Mercer County, New Jersey, is organizing a St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser on Friday, March 14, to support its suicide prevention and crisis intervention services. The event will occur at the Hopewell Valley Golf Club, 114 Pennington-Hopewell Road, in Hopewell, New Jersey. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Event attendees can celebrate the spirit of the Irish with live music from the band Kindred Spirits. They’ll perform at 7:15 p.m. In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy a menu of traditional Irish cuisine. Menu items will include a corned beef platter and fried fish sandwiches, complemented by a full bar serving traditional Irish drinks like Guinness.

Tickets for the event are available for $25 in advance online and $35 at the door. All proceeds will benefit CONTACT programs and services.

For close to 50 years, CONTACT of Mercer County, NJ, has been dedicated to offering free, confidential emotional support to individuals in Mercer County facing mental health crises and those considering suicide. Counselors trained by CONTACT listen and respond to individuals seeking support through the organization’s contact hotline, warmline, chat, and text services. CONTACT is also affiliated with the New Jersey 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, which provides support to people through various communication media.

Visit CONTACT’s website for more information about the organization and its mental health support services. Individuals needing crisis support can call or text 988 anytime during the day or night. Live counselors are available by telephone, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 609-737-3300.

