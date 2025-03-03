Eagles’ A.J. Brown Debuts ‘A.J. Brown Book Club’ T-Shirts Following Birds’ Super Bowl Win

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has debuted some new merchandise featuring a now-famous scene of him from the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl LIX victory.

Brown posted a picture of an “A.J. Brown Book Club” T-shirt on his Instagram account. The T-shirt and hoodies containing the graphic are available on Brown’s website.

The graphic takes its inspiration from a video freeze-frame from the Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. In the clip, Brown can be seen reading a book on the sideline. In a post-game interview, Brown explained why he cracked open a book during the game.

“Man, it gives me a sense of peace,” Brown said. “That’s a book that I bring every single game. My teammates call it ‘the recipe.’ It’s the first time I heard that y’all got me on camera, but it’s not the first game. It’s got a lot of points in there. It’s a lot of mental game, a lot of mental parts about it, and, you know, for me this game is mental.”

Brown also turned to the same book, “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of Philadelphia’s 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bleacher Report revealed that Brown decided to release a T-shirt design to pay tribute to his love for the game and his love for embracing potential through the power of reading.

Brown isn’t the only NFL personality getting in on the apparel and trademark game. When Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was cut on the forehead after a beer can hit him during the Eagles Super Bowl parade, he turned his now-famous phrase spoken at a post-parade news conference, “I bleed for this city,” into a trademark application. Saquon Barkley also filed a trademark for the now-famous phrase “Shayshawn Barkley” — and he’s planning to use it on shirts, shorts, sweatpants, hoodies, jackets, hats, and footwear.

