Eagles’ A.J. Brown Debuts ‘A.J. Brown Book Club’ T-Shirts Following Birds’ Super Bowl Win

Author Michael Vyskocil

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has debuted some new merchandise featuring a now-famous scene of him from the Eagles’ run to a Super Bowl LIX victory.

Brown posted a picture of an “A.J. Brown Book Club” T-shirt on his Instagram account. The T-shirt and hoodies containing the graphic are available on Brown’s website.

The graphic takes its inspiration from a video freeze-frame from the Eagles’ 22-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round. In the clip, Brown can be seen reading a book on the sideline. In a post-game interview, Brown explained why he cracked open a book during the game.

“Man, it gives me a sense of peace,” Brown said. “That’s a book that I bring every single game. My teammates call it ‘the recipe.’ It’s the first time I heard that y’all got me on camera, but it’s not the first game. It’s got a lot of points in there. It’s a lot of mental game, a lot of mental parts about it, and, you know, for me this game is mental.”

Brown also turned to the same book, “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, after he scored a touchdown during the second quarter of Philadelphia’s 40-22 Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bleacher Report revealed that Brown decided to release a T-shirt design to pay tribute to his love for the game and his love for embracing potential through the power of reading.

Brown isn’t the only NFL personality getting in on the apparel and trademark game. When Eagles general manager Howie Roseman was cut on the forehead after a beer can hit him during the Eagles Super Bowl parade, he turned his now-famous phrase spoken at a post-parade news conference, “I bleed for this city,” into a trademark application. Saquon Barkley also filed a trademark for the now-famous phrase “Shayshawn Barkley” — and he’s planning to use it on shirts, shorts, sweatpants, hoodies, jackets, hats, and footwear.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

Super Bowl Commercials: 10 Best of 2025

Super Bowl LIX is officially in the rearview, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a staggering 40-22 blowout. The game, itself, is always an attraction, as are the big-budget Super Bowl commercials.

As has been the trend for decades now, purchasing ad time during the Super Bowl comes at a hefty price. According to USA Today, the cost of a 30-second commercial went up in 2025 to a whopping $8 million. In 2023 and 2024, the cost of a 30-second commercial was $7 million.

The cost has gone up significantly since 2010. Back then, the average cost for a 30-second spot was $2.954 million. However, the most mind-blowing price USA Today shared was the cost of an ad during the first Super Bowl in 1967. All of those years ago, when the Big Game was broadcast on NBC and CBS, a 30-second ad had a whopping price tag of $37,500.

When companies drop big bucks like this, they really have a chance to make a splash. So, which ads stood out among the packed field of spots? Here is our list of the ten best Super Bowl commercials of 2025.

  • Bud Light

    “Big Men on Cul-de-Sac” is a textbook example of the perfect Super Bowl commercial. It’s funny, has a great soundtrack (shout out to Huey Lewis and the News!), and it’s packed with big celebrities, including Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning. If you grew up or currently live in a suburb like the one shown, this ad feels very familiar, especially when Gillis takes a shot at the HOA “breathing down my neck.”

  • Google Pixel 9

    Some Super Bowl commercials tickle the funny bone, while others opt to hit you right in the feels. The latter was the strategy for this two-minute ad for Google Pixel 9. A father is seen practicing for a job interview and talks about the job that taught him the most. We’re then taken on a journey of a father raising his daughter, from infancy to dropping her off at college. Even the toughest person will feel something watching this ad.

  • Hellman’s

    Pop culture is often a common theme when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, and Hellman’s showed they understood the assignment with this throwback to the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal (in that sweater!) star in this ad and recreate the infamous Katz’s Deli scene. Sydney Sweeney guests saying the classic “I’ll have what she’s having” line, which is a fun surprise.

  • Liquid Death

    Liquid Death is a marketing master, so it’s not surprising that they created a great Super Bowl ad. What makes this ad so special? It features an original jingle that’s absurd and catchy! Go ahead, watch this ad, and try not to have “Drink on the job/Drink on the job/Everyone is drinking on the job” stuck in your head.

  • Little Caesars

    Little Caesars has a penchant for quirky ads, and they certainly leaned into that for their 60-second Super Bowl spot highlighting their Crazy Puffs. Eugene Levy was the perfect star for the literal eyebrow-raising ad.

    Little Caesars Pizza on X (formerly Twitter): "No eyebrows were harmed in the making of this Crazy Puffs® commercial.#SBLIX pic.twitter.com/FWiPlBFNoN / X"

    No eyebrows were harmed in the making of this Crazy Puffs® commercial.#SBLIX pic.twitter.com/FWiPlBFNoN

  • Mountain Dew Baja Blast

    Speaking of quirky, the Super Bowl ad for Mountain Dew Baja Blast brought that and then some. Certainly did not expect to see legendary singer Seal performing a reworked version of “Kiss From A Rose” as a literal Seal during this year’s Big Game commercials, but kudos to whichever ad firm thought of this one. It is delightfully bizarre!

  • Nike

    Nike recruited some of the biggest names in women’s sports today in this powerful 60-second spot, including Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha-Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, and Sophia Wilson. The icing on the cake is recent Best Rap Album Grammy Award-winner Doechii providing the voiceover. This is truly a chef’s kiss moment.

  • Ram Trucks

    Some Super Bowl ads take a little bit of time to make a massive impression. At first, this Ram Trucks ad starring Glenn Powell as a different kind of Goldilocks seemed just fine, but then, Van Halen’s “Panama” starts playing, and things take a turn for the hilariously insane.

  • Stella Artois

    Another David Beckham? And he’s played by Matt Damon?! That’s the premise for this 60-second Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois. Apparently, the soccer icon has had a twin brother this whole time named “Other David,” who’s now living in America. Not only do they have a genetic bond, but they both love drinking Stella.

  • Novartis

    Pharmaceutical company Novartis brought an important message via their 60-second spot, which highlighted the importance of early detection of breast cancer. After showing chests of all shapes and sizes, the ad cuts to the following text: “So much attention. Yet so ignored. Over 6 million women watching today’s game may be diagnosed with breast cancer. The ad closes with iconic comedian and breast cancer survivor Wanda Sykes talking about how early detection saved her life.

    Jess Smith on X (formerly Twitter): "This is the definition of advertising done right. Grabs your attention. Unapologetic. Delivers a meaningful message in a memorable way.Love some of the "social first" editing cues too. pic.twitter.com/njvlnWWb4r / X"

    This is the definition of advertising done right. Grabs your attention. Unapologetic. Delivers a meaningful message in a memorable way.Love some of the "social first" editing cues too. pic.twitter.com/njvlnWWb4r

