Spend a Summer Day in Atlantic City Exploring the Best Boardwalk in the US

Michael Vyskocil

Summer planning in Atlantic City is in full swing. If you haven’t visited this popular beachfront destination, now is the perfect time. At the end of last season, Time Out magazine named the Atlantic City Boardwalk the best boardwalk in the United States.

Along this four-mile boardwalk, visitors will find the Absecon Lighthouse, the Altantic City Historical Museum, Boardwalk Beach, and plenty of casinos. Guests can also discover the iconic Steel Pier. This 300-year-old structure features plenty of amusement rides. Plus, don’t forget to sample the saltwater taffy.

Even if you’ve visited Atlantic City in the past, there’s always something new to see and explore. 

Restaurants

Several new restaurants have or will be coming to Atlantic City, including the Park Place Prime, Angeloni’s Club Madrid, Dos Caminos, and the Byrdcage. 

Casinos and Hotels

  • The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City has introduced two new venues, The Balcony and The Terrace. Located on the resort’s second level, The Terrace offers a delightful culinary experience along with extraordinary views. The Terrace is open Thursday through Sunday. The Balcony at Hard Rock Atlantic City enriches the nightlife experience with cocktails and headlining entertainment.
  • The Golden Nugget Atlantic City has completed the first phase of a multimillion-dollar hotel and room renovation project.
  • DSD 8.4 MW Solar Portfolio with Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City has been completed.
  • Nobu Hotel at Caesars Atlantic City is now open, offering guests extraordinary Japanese-inspired elegance among 82 newly transformed rooms atop the Centurion Tower.

Across the City

  • The Tennessee Avenue Tobacco Company is now open. It is the only cigar lounged in Atlantic City offering a premier experience for cigar enthuiasts. 
  • A $26 million project in restoration on parts of Atlantic City’s world-famous Boardwalk has been completed.
  • The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has unveiled it 100th mural, “Always Dreaming, Always Growing,” along the side of the restaurant Cardinal. The mural features flowers and insects one may see while walking around the area.
  • In January, Atlantic City’s Economic Development Authority greenlighted a grant that would support a plan that would add 18,000 square feet to the Lucky Snake Arcade and Raceway, plus the purchase and installation of additional arcade games and attractions at Atlantic City’s Showboat Resort, a popular family entertainment destination.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

Here Are The Sharks Of The Jersey Shore

Yes, there are sharks of the Jersey Shore. We made a list of some you can spot!

Some species of shark really do call the Jersey Shore home. New Jersey’s waters are home to several shark nursery areas. What’s that, you ask? Nursery areas are where juvenile sharks are more commonly encountered. Or, where juvenile sharks have a tendency to remain for extended periods of time to grow, feed, and try to stay hidden from potential predators.

Because of the close proximity of these areas to the New Jersey shores, we can spot some cool sharks. A lot of energy is spent thinking sharks are evil monsters, but they’re actually pretty chill! Of course, get out of the water if they are swimming nearby. They have poor eyesight and tend to mistake us for prey. But in reality, sharks fear us. So don’t be afraid if you see a shark at the Jersey Shore. Instead, take some pictures (from a distance), and enjoy the sighting.

This list contains the most common sharks you can find at the Jersey Shore. It is not exhaustive, and you can (more uncommonly) spot other sharks in the area as well. These guys, however, have confirmed nurseries in the area.

Here are the sharks of the Jersey shore:

  • Sandbar Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu-QvfGOxHi/?img_index=1

    Sandbar Sharks have been found to use Barnegat Bay and Delaware Bay as nursery areas. They reside really close to the shores of New Jersey. Shark tagging, the practice of tracking these creatures, has found that this species is one of the most common in the area.

  • Smooth Dogfish Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BWJdc12lb53/

    There is a Smooth Dogfish Shark nursery in shallow tidal waters at the Jersey Shore, particularly Great Bay and Little Egg Harbor. They’re tinier sharks (still about 5 feet long, though), and they have flat teeth. They are very harmless to humans, and are really cool to look at.

  • Sand Tiger Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CdAZhG9Ku86/

    There’s a Sand Tiger Shark nursery, found in 2016, in Long Island. That nursery funnels the sharks South to the shores of New Jersey. They LOOK scary, but they’re actually really docile. They just have a lot of teeth, which is admittedly freaky.

  • Great White Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu3EGFIrkgm/?hl=en

    When you think of sharks, you probably think of these guys, thanks to Jaws. A Great White Shark nursery was confirmed to be found in New Jersey in 2018. Again, they’re not as scary as popular media makes them seem. They’re very majestic creatures.

  • Thresher Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct9t5O0A22P/?hl=en

    What a derpy little guy! So cute! Threshers Sharks have big dark eyes that make them look adorable. These guys are found along the the Jersey Shore. There are no confirmed nurseries for them, but they have been spotted commonly!

  • Shortfin Mako Sharks

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CnRyv4SoBqQ/?hl=en

    These guys have long noses and big eyes. They’re also found just generally along the Jersey Shore. They’re more of a seasonal sight, so summer is the time to look for them.

Michael Vyskocil
