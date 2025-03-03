Spend a Summer Day in Atlantic City Exploring the Best Boardwalk in the US

Summer planning in Atlantic City is in full swing. If you haven’t visited this popular beachfront destination, now is the perfect time. At the end of last season, Time Out magazine named the Atlantic City Boardwalk the best boardwalk in the United States.

Along this four-mile boardwalk, visitors will find the Absecon Lighthouse, the Altantic City Historical Museum, Boardwalk Beach, and plenty of casinos. Guests can also discover the iconic Steel Pier. This 300-year-old structure features plenty of amusement rides. Plus, don’t forget to sample the saltwater taffy.

Even if you’ve visited Atlantic City in the past, there’s always something new to see and explore.

Restaurants

Several new restaurants have or will be coming to Atlantic City, including the Park Place Prime, Angeloni’s Club Madrid, Dos Caminos, and the Byrdcage.

Casinos and Hotels

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City has introduced two new venues, The Balcony and The Terrace. Located on the resort’s second level, The Terrace offers a delightful culinary experience along with extraordinary views. The Terrace is open Thursday through Sunday. The Balcony at Hard Rock Atlantic City enriches the nightlife experience with cocktails and headlining entertainment.

The Golden Nugget Atlantic City has completed the first phase of a multimillion-dollar hotel and room renovation project.

DSD 8.4 MW Solar Portfolio with Caesars Entertainment in Atlantic City has been completed.

Nobu Hotel at Caesars Atlantic City is now open, offering guests extraordinary Japanese-inspired elegance among 82 newly transformed rooms atop the Centurion Tower.

Across the City

The Tennessee Avenue Tobacco Company is now open. It is the only cigar lounged in Atlantic City offering a premier experience for cigar enthuiasts.

A $26 million project in restoration on parts of Atlantic City’s world-famous Boardwalk has been completed.

The Atlantic City Arts Foundation has unveiled it 100th mural, “Always Dreaming, Always Growing,” along the side of the restaurant Cardinal. The mural features flowers and insects one may see while walking around the area.

In January, Atlantic City’s Economic Development Authority greenlighted a grant that would support a plan that would add 18,000 square feet to the Lucky Snake Arcade and Raceway, plus the purchase and installation of additional arcade games and attractions at Atlantic City’s Showboat Resort, a popular family entertainment destination.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle