‘This Is the Best One I’ve Ever Used’: Bon Appetit Review Praises Pennsylvania Cast-Iron Skillet Maker

Author Michael Vyskocil

A cast-iron skillet made in Lancaster County has earned high accolades from the prestigious Bon Appetit magazine.

In a recent review for the magazine, commerce writer Wilder Davies gave top honors to Lancaster Cast Iron’s skillet: “I’ve Tested Cast-Iron Pans for Years, and This Is the Best One I’ve Ever Used.”

In his review, Davies notes that the company’s cast-iron skillet is lighter than its competitors and features a comfortable grip. The pan’s thin walls let it heat quickly, while the machine-smoothed, polished cooking surface suits various food preparations.

While much of the Lodge cast-iron cookware sells for approximately $20, the Lancaster Cast-Iron skillet is an investment for the home chef and could make a great wedding gift. The all American-made skillets range in price from a 7-inch-diameter pan for $100 to a 13 3/8-inch-diameter pan for $275, according to the company’s website.

“If you’re merely looking for a convenient pan to fry eggs and sear the occasional steak and you just don’t care whether or not you’ll have the same pan 20 years from now, you’ll get by with a $20 skillet,” Davies said in his review. “But if you want a pan that not only offers an exceptionally pleasant cooking experience but can also serve as an heirloom for generations to come, the Lancaster is worth it in every way.”

Lancaster Cast Iron was co-founded by two college friends, Mark Longenecker and Brandon Moore. The company operates a retail store in Lancaster County at 3340 Main St. in Conestoga. 

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

