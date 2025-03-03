‘This Is the Best One I’ve Ever Used’: Bon Appetit Review Praises Pennsylvania Cast-Iron Skillet Maker

A cast-iron skillet made in Lancaster County has earned high accolades from the prestigious Bon Appetit magazine.

In a recent review for the magazine, commerce writer Wilder Davies gave top honors to Lancaster Cast Iron’s skillet: “I’ve Tested Cast-Iron Pans for Years, and This Is the Best One I’ve Ever Used.”

In his review, Davies notes that the company’s cast-iron skillet is lighter than its competitors and features a comfortable grip. The pan’s thin walls let it heat quickly, while the machine-smoothed, polished cooking surface suits various food preparations.

While much of the Lodge cast-iron cookware sells for approximately $20, the Lancaster Cast-Iron skillet is an investment for the home chef and could make a great wedding gift. The all American-made skillets range in price from a 7-inch-diameter pan for $100 to a 13 3/8-inch-diameter pan for $275, according to the company’s website.

“If you’re merely looking for a convenient pan to fry eggs and sear the occasional steak and you just don’t care whether or not you’ll have the same pan 20 years from now, you’ll get by with a $20 skillet,” Davies said in his review. “But if you want a pan that not only offers an exceptionally pleasant cooking experience but can also serve as an heirloom for generations to come, the Lancaster is worth it in every way.”

Lancaster Cast Iron was co-founded by two college friends, Mark Longenecker and Brandon Moore. The company operates a retail store in Lancaster County at 3340 Main St. in Conestoga.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle