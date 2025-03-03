Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bucks County 87-Year-Old Viral Winter Party Host Featured on NBC’s ‘Today’

Michael Vyskocil

Eighty-seven-year-old Bucks County resident Doug Turner went viral on social media last month. A woman in Turner’s neighborhood, Michelle Hernandez, shared home security video footage of the gentleman going door to door delivering handwritten invitations to a winter party he was hosting that he said would go on “until the cops arrive.”

That video took social media by storm, with more than 2 million views. Thousands of people threw their love and support behind the gentleman’s simple gesture in comments, shares, and reposts. The party, held Saturday, Feb. 15, featured in-person guests and spurred celebrations across the United States and Calgary, Canada, that were shared on social media — all in the spirit of Turner’s midwinter celebration in Bucks County.

Celebrities such as Michael Bublé toasted Turner in spirit, while mail from around the world heralded the gentleman’s kind heart.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today,” Turner, joined by Hernandez, humorously described the gathering as a “rager,” with 24 of his invited guests enjoying good food, beverages, and company. “They even got into my whiskey stash,” he said with a laugh.

Hernandez commented that when she and her husband moved from the city to Bucks County, they were looking for community in their new home. Touched by his gesture, Hernandez is still amazed by the support from communities around the world that upheld the spirit of her neighbor’s original intent: to foster good cheer and create connections among people.

And, in case you’re wondering, the cops never arrived to shut his party down. “Someone told me there was a patrol lady during the night. They told me she was out there, but I never saw her.”

Watch more from the interview with “Today” below.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia.

5 Films That May Not Have Happened Without Cheech & Chong

When it comes to “stoner films,” Cheech & Chong will forever be the kings of this always entertaining (and often very silly) sub-genre.

Seriously, think about all of the stoner classics you love. Would they have been made had it not been for Cheech & Chong? There’s a good possibility they wouldn’t, and then we could be living in a world without the wonder that is Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. (More on him in a little bit.)

“Stoner films” have been top of mind lately due to the release of the trailer for Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie. (WARNING: Some NSFW language in the trailer below.)


In the trailer for the film, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are seen going on a road trip where they both open up about their ups and downs in the entertainment industry. The documentary isn’t afraid to examine the not-so-great aspects of the comedy duo’s relationship over the years.

In honor of the April release of Cheech & Chong’s Last Movie, here’s a look at some outstanding stoner films they may not have happened without this iconic comedy duo.

  • Dazed and Confused

    There are only three words to describe this iconic Richard Linklater film:  Alright, alright, alright. Besides giving us McConaughey, Dazed and Confused also gave us a killer soundtrack.

  • Half Baked

    Quick reminder: They’re not drug dealers; they’re fundraisers. Also, it’s still wild what Dave Chappelle’s head and body shape used to be before he got swol AF in the 2010s, which we’re sure is only from hitting the gym. (Wink-wink.)

  • Friday

    A stoner classic that is still perfection and responsible for so many one-liners that so many of us use on a regular basis. Our condolences to anyone named Felicia in the years since the release of this movie.

  • Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

    Obviously, John Cho and Kal Penn deliver outstanding comedic performances, but is there a better actor playing himself in a cameo than Neil Patrick Harris as “Neil Patrick Harris?”

  • Pineapple Express

    The entire cast is incredible, but Danny McBride steals the show, which is stating the obvious, but his performance is that good.

Michael Vyskocil
