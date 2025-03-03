Bucks County 87-Year-Old Viral Winter Party Host Featured on NBC’s ‘Today’

Eighty-seven-year-old Bucks County resident Doug Turner went viral on social media last month. A woman in Turner’s neighborhood, Michelle Hernandez, shared home security video footage of the gentleman going door to door delivering handwritten invitations to a winter party he was hosting that he said would go on “until the cops arrive.”

That video took social media by storm, with more than 2 million views. Thousands of people threw their love and support behind the gentleman’s simple gesture in comments, shares, and reposts. The party, held Saturday, Feb. 15, featured in-person guests and spurred celebrations across the United States and Calgary, Canada, that were shared on social media — all in the spirit of Turner’s midwinter celebration in Bucks County.

Celebrities such as Michael Bublé toasted Turner in spirit, while mail from around the world heralded the gentleman’s kind heart.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today,” Turner, joined by Hernandez, humorously described the gathering as a “rager,” with 24 of his invited guests enjoying good food, beverages, and company. “They even got into my whiskey stash,” he said with a laugh.

Hernandez commented that when she and her husband moved from the city to Bucks County, they were looking for community in their new home. Touched by his gesture, Hernandez is still amazed by the support from communities around the world that upheld the spirit of her neighbor’s original intent: to foster good cheer and create connections among people.

And, in case you’re wondering, the cops never arrived to shut his party down. “Someone told me there was a patrol lady during the night. They told me she was out there, but I never saw her.”

Watch more from the interview with “Today” below.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle