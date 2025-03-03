Learn To Cook: Take Culinary Classes at the Parkway Central Library

The Culinary Literacy Center at the Parkway Central Library, 1901 Vine St. in Philadelphia, is hosting a variety of cooking events.

On March 12 at 5:30 p.m., you join “Discover Food Sources in Philly: Fishtown Seafood.” This class focuses on teaching how to shop and cook seafood. Chef Ian Moroney and Sharon Thompson-Schill will be your teachers. Space is limited and tickets will be honored til 5:20 p.m. At 5:20 p.m. they’ll open up the class to fill any unclaimed seats.

A newly added event is “Edible Alphabet: Learn English Through Cooking.” The program aims to support new Americans and English language learners by enhancing language skills through culinary education.

Through program offerings, participants will engage in reading, speaking, and writing activities in English while cooking meals together. The effort aims to boost language skills and culinary literacy.

The free class, designed for adult English language learners, will continue every Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until March 27.

Individuals interested in participating in the class can register online here. For questions or more information, email kitchen@freelibrary.org or call 833-TALK FLP (825-5357).

The Parkway Central Library is the main public library location of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Free Library of Philadelphia is committed to creating community and supporting lifelong learning. To see all available classes and events, check out their event schedule here.

