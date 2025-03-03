Irish Bars In Philadelphia You Should Visit

Philadelphia is a city rich in history and culture, and, of course, it is a fantastic place to grab a drink. These are some Irish bars in Philadelphia you need to visit.

Irish Bars In Philadelphia

Among its many offerings, Irish bars stand out as vibrant hubs of warmth, camaraderie, and authentic hospitality. Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy a perfectly poured pint of Guinness, savor hearty Irish fare, or simply soak in the lively atmosphere, Philly’s Irish pubs deliver it all.

These establishments are more than just watering holes—they’re places where stories are shared, music fills the air, and traditions come alive.

From charming historic taverns to modern Irish-inspired pubs, Philadelphia’s Irish bar scene reflects the city’s deep-rooted connection to Irish culture. Each spot has its own personality, offering unique experiences that range from live music and traditional dishes to friendly darts games and sports broadcasts.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, get ready to discover the best spots to raise a glass and toast to the spirit of Ireland right here in Philly. Sláinte!

1600 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tir Na Nog is a vibrant Irish bar located in the heart of Center City. Beyond being a great place for a beer, it also offers an extensive selection of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey to explore.

1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

McGillin’s, a true Philly landmark, holds the title of the city’s oldest continuously operating tavern. Visit for its rich history, and stick around for the expertly crafted bar programs, lively watch parties, and celebration of Irish heritage.

1549 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Kelliann’s on Spring Garden is a beloved spot that serves as both a neighborhood gem and a citywide Irish pub destination. Stop by for a refreshing Kenwood and indulge in their delicious bar food, including nachos and wings.

118 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Finn McCool’s is not only a lively spot to enjoy an excellent Guinness, but its daily specials make it a go-to destination.

1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This traditional Irish pub in Center City is a great spot to enjoy drinks, socialize, and connect with others. Notably, it stands out as one of the few bars in the area without televisions, making it perfect for fostering genuine, personal interactions.

1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Fadó, a favorite spot in Center City, is perfect for enjoying a pint while watching a game. It’s also the ideal place to indulge in a traditional Irish breakfast, featuring two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers (bacon), black and white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes, and sourdough toast.

