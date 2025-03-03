Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Irish Bars In Philadelphia You Should Visit

Author Gina Cosenza

Philadelphia is a city rich in history and culture, and, of course, it is a fantastic place to grab a drink. These are some Irish bars in Philadelphia you need to visit.

Among its many offerings, Irish bars stand out as vibrant hubs of warmth, camaraderie, and authentic hospitality. Whether you’re looking for a place to enjoy a perfectly poured pint of Guinness, savor hearty Irish fare, or simply soak in the lively atmosphere, Philly’s Irish pubs deliver it all.

These establishments are more than just watering holes—they’re places where stories are shared, music fills the air, and traditions come alive.

From charming historic taverns to modern Irish-inspired pubs, Philadelphia’s Irish bar scene reflects the city’s deep-rooted connection to Irish culture. Each spot has its own personality, offering unique experiences that range from live music and traditional dishes to friendly darts games and sports broadcasts.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, get ready to discover the best spots to raise a glass and toast to the spirit of Ireland right here in Philly. Sláinte!

Tir Na Nog

1600 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tir Na Nog is a vibrant Irish bar located in the heart of Center City. Beyond being a great place for a beer, it also offers an extensive selection of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey to explore.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

McGillin’s, a true Philly landmark, holds the title of the city’s oldest continuously operating tavern. Visit for its rich history, and stick around for the expertly crafted bar programs, lively watch parties, and celebration of Irish heritage.

Kelliann’s Bar And Grill

1549 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Kelliann’s on Spring Garden is a beloved spot that serves as both a neighborhood gem and a citywide Irish pub destination. Stop by for a refreshing Kenwood and indulge in their delicious bar food, including nachos and wings.

Finn McCool’s Ale House

118 S 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Finn McCool’s is not only a lively spot to enjoy an excellent Guinness, but its daily specials make it a go-to destination.

Fergie’s Pub

1214 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

This traditional Irish pub in Center City is a great spot to enjoy drinks, socialize, and connect with others. Notably, it stands out as one of the few bars in the area without televisions, making it perfect for fostering genuine, personal interactions.

Fado Irish Pub

1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Fadó, a favorite spot in Center City, is perfect for enjoying a pint while watching a game. It’s also the ideal place to indulge in a traditional Irish breakfast, featuring two eggs, Irish sausage, rashers (bacon), black and white pudding, mushrooms, tomatoes, and sourdough toast.

Top 6 Sports Bars In Philadelphia To Watch Eagles Games

You may be looking for the top sports bars in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles play.

Sometimes it’s not enough to spend your Sunday on the couch. Sometimes, when the team is good, you want to watch amongst many other rowdy Philly fans with a pitcher of beer in front of you. You want good food and drink, not made by you, for once.

That’s what sports bars are for! Your kind surrounds you, each excited about the same thing at once. Jalen Hurts floats a pass 51 yards to A.J. Brown in the end zone. The entire bar goes wild. Jake Elliott attempts and MAKES a 61-yard field goal. The drinks start flowing if they weren’t already. Big Play Slay intercepts the ball, running it back 30 yards for a game-winning Pick 6. The bar breaks out in the fight song, with a subsequent “E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!” chant.

It’s not enough to celebrate those big plays at home sometimes. You want to be with other fans, cheering in a beautiful, harmonious collective. That’s what being a Philadelphia fan is all about. So, have we sold you on watching games at a sports bar? Or, did you not even need to be sold?

Whatever the answer is, we know that now, you’re likely enticed to find a sports bar where you can watch next Sunday’s game. We have you covered. this is strictly based on my personal opinion, as well as deals I’ve taken advantage of! So here ya go…

Here are the top sports bars in Philadelphia to watch Eagles games:

  • McGillin's Olde Ale House

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CyJYlQ8uWvD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

    This one is a no-brainer. Not only is it one of Philly’s oldest bars, it’s also a notable place to watch the game. There are plenty of TVs inside, including a high-definition projector. So, there’s really not a bad seat in the house at McGillin’s. Fans can purchase an Eagles Super Mug for $5 and get $2 refills of Bud Light every game all season long; there are always additional specials, too.

  • Xfinity Live!

    https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxo0XGbtGjQ/

    Again, you knew this one. But we had to include it. I mean, even PLAYERS party at Xfinity Live! You gotta go for a game at least once in your lifetime as a Philly sports fan.

  • Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CxVjjvdO91u/

    Don’t count Cav’s out. It fulfills a key requirement for game-day viewing: wherever you are, you can see a screen (and they’re high enough up that crowds at the bar won’t disturb your sightline). They have 24 TVs and an 11-foot-high media wall. Sunday goes big with five-can buckets ($20 for Bud Light), giveaways, and DJ entertainment during commercial breaks. Try the Go Birds Bloody Maria made with St. George’s green-chile vodka, house-made tomatillo mix, and garnished with celery, pickle, and jalapeño. You can even make game-day reservations on their website.

  • Mifflin Tavern

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CyI_iHPL4K6/?hl=en

    Around the corner from Mifflin Tavern, you’ll find a shrine to the most iconic play in Birds history. The “Philly Philly” mural, complete with all the X’s and O’s that ended with Nick Foles waltzing into the end zone in Super Bowl LII, is a three-story reminder of the last time the Lombardi Trophy made its way down Broad Street. After paying your respects, walk around the corner to Mifflin Tavern, order the Fly Eagles Fly cocktail, and watch the game with hopes of a new mural soon.

  • Craft Hall

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CqbSSwwoA0O/

    This is a family-friendly spot, which is a rare find! Craft Hall is lined with TV screens for watching the game. The place is located inside a 35,000-square-foot warehouse, so there isn’t a square foot in the joint where you can’t see a TV. They have a massive pirate-ship playground, old-school Nintendo games, and tabletop shuffleboard. Game-day specials include the $60 Game Day Board that’s loaded with enough goodies for three to four people.

  • Founding Fathers Sports Bar

    https://www.instagram.com/p/CxBLow_rULA/

    AMERICA! RAHHHH! (That was supposed to be an eagle screech…) Founding Fathers on South Street is named after the most notable part of Philadelphia’s history. The fact that we basically birthed the whole dang country. So, if you’re feeling hella patriotic and ready to watch The Birds dominate, head over to this game-day staple. With more than a dozen TVs lining the walls, and 20 different draft lines for a great beer selection, you’ll have a good game day here. Their special Philly Mule adds Midori to the traditional ginger-lime drink.

