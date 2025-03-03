New Study Names Philadelphia Among Top 10 ‘Smart Cities’ in the US

A new study elevates Philadelphia’s tech-savvy side, recognizing the City of Brotherly Love among the nation’s top 10 “smart cities.”

The study commissioned by CoworkingCafe.com identified more than 370 U.S. cities based on 13 metrics. These metrics include the presence of AI and IoT companies, the availability of free Wi-Fi, zero-waste programs, and tech job opportunities. Philadelphia secured the No. 10 spot in the top 10 portion of the list along with the following nine cities:

San Francisco

New York

San Jose

Washington, D.C.

Austin

Seattle

Los Angeles

Boston

San Diego

The study praised Philadelphia’s achievements in several categories:

Approximately 78.2% of Philly’s public transportation fleet is green.

Fifty-eight co-working spaces exist throughout the city.

Residents and visitors can stay connected via 75 Wi-Fi hotspots across Philadelphia.

A strong zero-waste program reduces carbon emissions and bolsters the city’s ecological footprint.

Currently, 12 AI companies call the city home.

In addition to these factors, the study highlighted Philadelphia’s electric vehicle infrastructure, connectivity through transportation, and strong broadband speed capabilities — all elements that make the city a leader in smart city planning.

The city’s government has invested in smart lighting, traffic management systems, and digital services, further enhancing efficiency and sustainability resources.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle