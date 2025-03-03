Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

5 Philly-Area School Zones Could Get Speed Cameras to Boost Student Safety

Author Michael Vyskocil

Philadelphia City Council has proposed new legislation to create a program to test the feasibility of using speed cameras in school zones. The announcement, made Thursday, Feb. 27, noted that automated speed cameras would be installed on roads near five Philadelphia schools to limit student traffic crashes.

City Council has identified the following schools for consideration:

  • John B. Stetson Middle School: 3200 B St.
  • KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School: 2539 N. 16th St.
  • Northeast High School: 1601 Cottman Ave.
  • School of the Future: 4021 Parkside Ave.
  • Visitation B.V.M. School: 190 N. Trooper Road
  • Widener Memorial School: 1450 W. Olney Ave.
  • William L. Sayre High School: 5800 Walnut St.

According to a 2023 Vision Zero report, on average, approximately five children are struck by vehicles while walking in Philadelphia every week.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-at-large) introduced the bill and called the problem a catalyst for action. “We must take bold and proactive steps to bolster traffic safety on dangerous roads around our school campuses,” he said in a statement shared by the Philly Voice.

The legislation calls for the completion of an engineering and traffic study and a public comment period before any cameras are installed. When the cameras are activated, two signs will be placed at each school zone to notify drivers that the area is being recorded.

The bill heads to the Committee on Streets and Service for discussion at its meeting on Tuesday, March 11.

Philadelphia already has several speed cameras already in use. They are currently located along Roosevelt Boulevard, and several will be installed along Broad Street this year. In December 2024, the City Council approved a bill to add the cameras along Route 13 within the city limits.

The Philly Voice cited city data that reveals how the Roosevelt Boulevard cameras decreased speeding by 93%. The cameras have reduced fatalities and serious injuries from vehicle crashes by 21% and dropped pedestrian crashes by 50%.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

Are These The 5 Best Episodes Of 'The Office?'

What would you say are the best episodes of The Office? Everyone has their own opinion and list, but are there some we can all agree on?

The Office is without a doubt one of the greatest sitcoms of all-time. It was such a strong cast of characters. Of course, nobody could do it quite like Steve Carell’s Michael Scott. There are so many iconic episodes and scenes to consider, but are these the five best episodes of The Office?

What Are The Best Episodes Of ‘The Office?’

While everybody has their favorite episodes of the show, that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily the “best.” There’s an important difference there. For example, my favorite episode of South Park is “AWESOM-O” but I wouldn’t say it’s the best or greatest episode of the show (that would probably belong to “Scott Tenorman Must Die“). So, we must understand the difference between our personal favorites and what’s the best. Personal biases must be put aside.

That was a challenge for me. Some of my favorite episodes and what I think are the best episodes of The Office aren’t going to make the list. I have to put my bias aside and consider what the majority would deem to be the best of the best. Unfortunately, that meant my favorite episode “Gossip” (Season 6 Episode 1) won’t be making the list. It kills me every time Michael calls Stanley’s wife. Every single time. Likewise, “Gay Witch Hunt” (Season 3 Episode 1) didn’t make the final five and will instead be an honorable mention. You really get a sense of Michael’s ignorance in that episode and it’s a great character builder that also has a ton of laughs at Michael’s expense.

Despite a few of my favorite episodes not being included on the list, I stand by the final five. I think the majority of fans would agree that these episodes deserve to be in the Top 10 and then where they fall within there is up for debate. I did do something kind of controversial, though. I’m counting the double episodes as one episode. They’re the same thing, just broken up in two halves for the sake of time. To me, and this list, they are considered one singular episode. Don’t like that? Create your own list! See what made the final five best episodes of The Office below! Do you agree?

Are These The 5 Best Episodes Of ‘The Office?’

  • Dinner Party (Season 4 Episode 13)

    I had to start the list with “Dinner Party.” You can’t talk about the best episodes of The Office without mentioning it. There are so many hilarious moments it feels like it’s just one after the other. Who could forget Michael’s infamous “Snip/Snap/Snip/Snap” and him totally botching the way he describes the wine. We learn a lot about Jan in the episode and get to see her true crazy side. There’s also Michael’s TV, his table, and more. It just might be the best episode of The Office.

  • Scott's Tots (Season 6 Episode 12)

    https://youtu.be/x0N2ZxQJYTw?si=M0hlv51Dzp_pEqjc If you love cringe comedy, then you probably enjoyed the “Scott’s Tots” episode of The Office. Personally, I love it. However, some of my friends and family say it’s too cringeworthy to watch! They feel too bad for Michael. While I understand that, you can’t feel bad for Michael! He brought it on himself. It’s so funny watching him realize what’s about to happen and how he tries to get out of it. It’s one of those cool moments where we the audience know what’s about to happen but the characters in the scene don’t and they build it up so well. It’s pure Michael.

  • Stress Relief (Season 5 Episodes 14 and 15)

    There are so many great moments in this episode that live on today. Dwight putting the dummy’s face on his like Hannibal Lector remains a popular meme online. Michael singing the wrong part of “Stayin’ Alive.” Even the way they treat Stanley and botch his recovery is hilarious. Yes, it’s a two-parter but it’s worthy of being named one of the best episodes. It just doesn’t get old.

  • Diversity Day (Season 1 Episode 2)

    The Office was still finding its groove and developing the characters during Season 1. Michael was a bit more annoying, had a different haircut, and the rest of the crew wasn’t fully formed yet. Did Kevin even have a different voice? It sounds like it. However, there were still some gems in Season 1 that let us know this show was going to be funny. The best example of that comes with “Diversity Day” in Episode 2. It really shows Michael’s ignorance and how he places trying to be funny over being politically correct or appropriate in the workplace. Even once a professional comes in to train them, he still doesn’t understand what he did wrong and continues doing so. We really got a look at Michael Scott here.

  • Niagara (Season 6 Episodes 4 and 5)

    Was Jim and Pam’s wedding the best TV wedding ever? I think so! There was Michael and Pam’s mom, Kevin’s feet in the ice machine, and Andy’s unfortunate injury. So much happened in these episodes and it still lives on today. In a way, it’s different than a lot of other episodes because there’s a lot of emotion to go along with the humor. We’re finally seeing the greatest will they/won’t they of all-time get married! The show really delivered on the wedding episode(s) for TV’s greatest couple.

Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Michael Vyskocil
Category:
Tags:
,

More Local News

Load More