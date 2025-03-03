5 Philly-Area School Zones Could Get Speed Cameras to Boost Student Safety

Philadelphia City Council has proposed new legislation to create a program to test the feasibility of using speed cameras in school zones. The announcement, made Thursday, Feb. 27, noted that automated speed cameras would be installed on roads near five Philadelphia schools to limit student traffic crashes.

City Council has identified the following schools for consideration:

John B. Stetson Middle School: 3200 B St.

KIPP North Philadelphia Charter School: 2539 N. 16th St.

Northeast High School: 1601 Cottman Ave.

School of the Future: 4021 Parkside Ave.

Visitation B.V.M. School: 190 N. Trooper Road

Widener Memorial School: 1450 W. Olney Ave.

William L. Sayre High School: 5800 Walnut St.

According to a 2023 Vision Zero report, on average, approximately five children are struck by vehicles while walking in Philadelphia every week.

Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (D-at-large) introduced the bill and called the problem a catalyst for action. “We must take bold and proactive steps to bolster traffic safety on dangerous roads around our school campuses,” he said in a statement shared by the Philly Voice.

The legislation calls for the completion of an engineering and traffic study and a public comment period before any cameras are installed. When the cameras are activated, two signs will be placed at each school zone to notify drivers that the area is being recorded.

The bill heads to the Committee on Streets and Service for discussion at its meeting on Tuesday, March 11.

Philadelphia already has several speed cameras already in use. They are currently located along Roosevelt Boulevard, and several will be installed along Broad Street this year. In December 2024, the City Council approved a bill to add the cameras along Route 13 within the city limits.

The Philly Voice cited city data that reveals how the Roosevelt Boulevard cameras decreased speeding by 93%. The cameras have reduced fatalities and serious injuries from vehicle crashes by 21% and dropped pedestrian crashes by 50%.

