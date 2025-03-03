Facebook Marketplace Car Deal Gone Reminds Us To Stay Safe While Selling Items Online

Delaware County authorities have reported that a would-be car sale turned into a nightmare.

The incident occurred when a woman met with three men around 6 p.m. on the 600 block of West Fifth Street in Chester during what she thought was a Facebook Marketplace vehicle transaction. After asking to test drive the vehicle, all three suspects entered the vehicle with her and threatened the woman with a gun, demanding money.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of staying safe and avoiding scammers when selling or buying items online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace.

Avoid making transactions at home or in isolated locations. Instead, demand that they be conducted in a public place, such as a local police station, parking lot, or shopping mall.

Bring an individual with you; avoid conducting business alone.

Limit the number and type of personal belongings you bring to any meeting.

Avoid conducting business transactions at night. Insist on meeting people during the daytime.

History matters. Be careful with new accounts that don’t have any reviews. Previous buyer feedback helps identify reliable sellers.

If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. Shop around to check prices. Unusually cheap prices often hide scams.

Keep records. Save messages, item descriptions, and payment proof. These details help if issues come up later.

Don’t wait to report sketchy behavior. Flag suspicious listings right away. Call the police for serious concerns.

Be upfront about everything. Share clear pictures, list exact details, and set firm prices.

Protect yourself using secure payment options. Credit cards and PayPal give you protection, allowing you to contest charges if things go wrong.

Be wary of anyone asking for wire transfers or gift cards. These payments can’t be traced and remove protections, often pointing to scams.

Stay within the platform’s messaging system. This easy step keeps your personal contact information safe from potential abuse.

Visit the Facebook Marketplace blog to view more tips for shopping responsibly online.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.