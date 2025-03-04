53 Abandoned Cats Rescued from Philadelphia Storage Facility

Fall Township’s animal control office responded to a significant feline rescue operation on Friday, Feb. 28. Animal control officers found 53 abandoned cats in deplorable living conditions inside a Philadelphia storage facility. Upon discovering the felines, officers requested the help of the Bucks County SPCA, according to a LevittownNow.com report.

Chief Humane Police Officer Nikki Thompson mobilized the organization’s emergency response and medical units. Upon finding the animals, rescuers discovered the cats inside cramped, filthy cages, many showing signs of illness. Some were crammed into a carrier with as many as six cats inside. Thompson successfully negotiated the surrender of all the animals from their owner, which the Bucks County SPCA described as a “sad case of animal hoarding and neglect.”

“These cases are troubling and sad because of the level of suffering endured by animals who are unable to escape their circumstances. What can start with good intentions — someone attempting to care for unwanted cats or other animals — can go terribly wrong and fast. We ask the community to please be on alert for animals who are being neglected or mistreated,” the Bucks County SPCA noted in a statement.

During their recovery, the rescued cats were housed at the Bucks County SPCA’s facilities in Lahaska and Quakertown. Once the cats have been treated and recovered, the Bucks County SPCA will have more information on its website and social media accounts for people interested in adopting the animals.

The organization urges the public to report suspected animal cruelty cases by contacting the animal cruelty hotline at 844-SPCA-TIP (844-772-2847) or by emailing reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org. Donations to the Bucks County SPCA to support care and recovery efforts can be made on the organization’s website or by calling 215-794-7425.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle