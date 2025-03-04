Forever 21 Stores Closing Forever in New Jersey, Philadelphia
For millennials who shopped at Forever 21 as teens, an era of fast fashion is ending. The retailer has announced it is closing multiple stores in New Jersey and the Philadelphia area.
The retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019 and has been seeking a buyer. If it cannot find one, it will likely liquidate its remaining 350 store locations.
Below is a list of the Forever 21 stores set to close in the New Jersey and Philadelphia areas:
New Jersey
- Tanger Outlets Atlantic City: Atlantic City
- Bridgewater Commons: Bridgewater
- Cherry Hill Mall: Cherry Hill
- Deptford Mall: Deptford
- Menlo Park Mall: Edison
- The Mills at Jersey Gardens: Elizabeth
- Freehold Raceway Mall: Freehold
- Newport Centre: Jersey City
- Hamilton Mall: Mays Landing
- Westfield Garden State Plaza: Paramus
- Rockaway Townsquare: Rockaway
- Ocean County Mall: Toms River
- Willowbrook Mall: Wayne
- Quaker Bridge Mall: West Windsor
- Woodbridge Center: Woodbridge
Philadelphia
- King of Prussia Mall: King of Prussia
- Oxford Valley Mall: Langhorne
- Franklin Mall: Northeast Philadelphia
- Montgomery Mall: North Wales, PA
- Philadelphia Fashion Outlets: Philadelphia
A Los Angeles Times report noted the retailer has been floundering since filing for bankruptcy and has struggled to stay relevant among emerging brands and cheap online retailers, including Chinese discount brands such as Shein and Temu. Originally targeting teenage girls when the company opened its doors in 1984, Forever 21 has since tried to broaden its merchandise offerings to include accessories and apparel for children and men.