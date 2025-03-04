Eagles’ Howie Roseman Could Look Again to Georgia Bulldogs for NFL Draft Picks

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman could once again be looking at the Peach State for picks in the NFL Draft. The University of Georgia has been good to Roseman. He’s made five selections from the University of Georgia during the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

This year, the Bulldogs will send 17 of their players into the draft, but about half are unlikely to get drafted, according to Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated. Kracz identified seven from the Bulldogs team that should get drafted.

Safety Malaki Starks

Linebacker Jason Walker

Edge Mykel Williams

Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge

Center Jared Wilson

Linebacker Smael Mondon

Running back Trevor Etienne

The Eagles may be able to pick up some of them in the final round on the second and third days of the draft, given that the team enters the draft at No. 32. AtoZSports.com noted that Walker, Williams, and Starks are likely to go well before the final pick on the first day. Roseman may have to trade up if he wants to poach one during the first round.

Last month, Roseman spoke to USA Today about what makes players from Georgia’s team so attractive from a drafting perspective.

“These Georgia guys had chemistry, and it really helped that you don’t have all these guys from different schools who don’t have relationships,” he said. “They already had that created — obviously from a historically great defense — and it just kind of worked out that they were able to play together.”

The Eagles have six former Bulldogs on their defense: Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, Kelee Ringo, and Lewis Cline. All six were part of Georgia’s 2021 National Championship run — and all six are now Super Bowl champions.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle