Philly Airport Expands Wingmate Program. How to Get the Free Pass If You’re Not Flying

Author Michael Vyskocil

Since its launch nearly two years ago, Philadelphia International Airport’s Wingmate pass has allowed non-ticketed guests to accompany travelers to their gates, meet travelers as they arrive, and access the dining and shopping options beyond security. According to airport figures, more than 10,300 people have used it as of February 2025.

In a new development to the guest pass program, the airport is now accepting digital passes obtained through the Wingmate Guest Pass Program at all airport checkpoints that are not designated as TSA PreCheck. Those include A-East, A-West, B, D, E, and F. Entry is not permitted through Terminal C, which is TSA PreCheck only.

Another appealing feature of the Wingmate Guest Pass Program is that you don’t have to know someone arriving or departing from the airport. It’s also intended for non-flyers to access the more than 150 bars, restaurants, shops, and art installations inside the airport. Individuals must apply online to receive the pass.

“The feedback we have received from Wingmate users has been phenomenal,” said Megan O’Connell, the airport’s director of marketing and branding, in a release shared with the Philly Voice. “Guests have been able to meet up with friends they haven’t seen in years or take an older relative to their gate and see them off — things they weren’t able to do before PHL offered this amenity.”

How to Get a Wingmate Guest Pass

You can complete a Wingmate application online up to one week before you plan to visit the airport. Same-day applications are not accepted. Individuals younger than 18 can apply for a pass, but an adult must accompany them. 

The application asks for personal information, a reason for visiting, and a copy of a government-issued ID. TSA agents will review the application, and after midnight on the requested date, an email with the approval status will be sent. If approved, the digital Wingmate pass will be sent to requestors by email.

Those who hold the passes can visit the airport between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wingmate guests are subject to the same security regulations as flying passengers. They are allowed only one personal item, such as a bag, purse, or small briefcase.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

