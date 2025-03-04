Philly Airport Expands Wingmate Program. How to Get the Free Pass If You’re Not Flying

Since its launch nearly two years ago, Philadelphia International Airport’s Wingmate pass has allowed non-ticketed guests to accompany travelers to their gates, meet travelers as they arrive, and access the dining and shopping options beyond security. According to airport figures, more than 10,300 people have used it as of February 2025.

In a new development to the guest pass program, the airport is now accepting digital passes obtained through the Wingmate Guest Pass Program at all airport checkpoints that are not designated as TSA PreCheck. Those include A-East, A-West, B, D, E, and F. Entry is not permitted through Terminal C, which is TSA PreCheck only.

Another appealing feature of the Wingmate Guest Pass Program is that you don’t have to know someone arriving or departing from the airport. It’s also intended for non-flyers to access the more than 150 bars, restaurants, shops, and art installations inside the airport. Individuals must apply online to receive the pass.

“The feedback we have received from Wingmate users has been phenomenal,” said Megan O’Connell, the airport’s director of marketing and branding, in a release shared with the Philly Voice. “Guests have been able to meet up with friends they haven’t seen in years or take an older relative to their gate and see them off — things they weren’t able to do before PHL offered this amenity.”

How to Get a Wingmate Guest Pass

You can complete a Wingmate application online up to one week before you plan to visit the airport. Same-day applications are not accepted. Individuals younger than 18 can apply for a pass, but an adult must accompany them.

The application asks for personal information, a reason for visiting, and a copy of a government-issued ID. TSA agents will review the application, and after midnight on the requested date, an email with the approval status will be sent. If approved, the digital Wingmate pass will be sent to requestors by email.

Those who hold the passes can visit the airport between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wingmate guests are subject to the same security regulations as flying passengers. They are allowed only one personal item, such as a bag, purse, or small briefcase.

