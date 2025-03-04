Pothole Problem: PennDot Launches Campaign to Repair Roadways Across Philadelphia Region

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has launched an extensive campaign to address deteriorated pavement and potholes across more than 65 state highways in Philadelphia and surrounding counties. The work will target Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, targeting roadways that have faced substantial wear and tear due to this winter’s freeze-and-thaw cycles.

Roadways targeted during the weeklong initiative, March 3-7, include U.S. 1, I-76, and I-95. High-traffic routes such as U.S. 202, Route 3, and Route 63 are also among those that will be included.

Winter’s effects on the area’s roadways also contributed to the formation of a sinkhole that slowed traffic on the Route 30 Bypass in Chester County on Monday, Feb. 24. The sinkhole could be seen in the center median of the highway between the Route 113 and Wallace Avenue exits in Downingtown.

In Philadelphia, the city’s Department of Streets is asking the public to help report potholes and other damages to the city’s streets. Individuals can call 311 or use the city’s online pothole reporting form. The Department of Streets requests the following information in the reports:

Pothole location

Pothole size and shape

Whether any gas or water is escaping from the pothole

Photos of the pothole or street damage

In related Pennsylvania roadway news, a study by Villanova’s Dr. Steven Goldsmith revealed the environmental dangers posed by road salt commonly used to treat Pennsylvania roads during the winter.

A 2022 study revealed that Philadelphia’s tap water contained sodium levels six times higher than EPA recommendations for low-sodium diets during peak winter periods. These elevated levels of sodium also exist year-round due to contaminated groundwater. Brine, a pre-mixed saltwater solution, contains approximately 23% sodium chloride. It has been found to prevent ice formation more effectively while using less salt.

The study also looked at the effects of road salt that lands on the side of the road: “When it does, it infiltrates into soil, and then it goes into shallow groundwater before entering our streams. Oftentimes when salt is applied to the road and you receive that initial precipitation, you are left with runoff with salinity near the concentration of sea water, which is very bad for freshwater organisms,” Goldsmith said.

