South Philadelphia Bakeries Cry Fowl Among Rising Egg Prices

As national restaurants like Denny’s and Waffle House introduce surcharges on meals with eggs, local businesses around the Philadelphia area also feel the pressure from egg prices.

According to Drexel University LeBow College of Business Department Head Ed Nelling, avian influenza is contributing to the skyrocketing cost of eggs. Nelling, who also serves as a professor of finance, said, “When chickens contract avian flu, they unfortunately have to be destroyed. So we have fewer eggs being produced and fewer eggs coming to the marketplace.”

For food businesses like South Philadelphia bakery Kay Kay’s, where eggs are a staple ingredient, owner Kaylyn Kahana is grappling with the prices she pays for the eggs that go into her baked goods.

“Everything we do involves eggs: French toast, egg breakfast sandwich, the cakes, the pastries, the cookies,” she said in an interview with CBS News Philadelphia.

Her daily routine now involves looking for the best deals for eggs.

“When we first opened eight years ago, a case of eggs cost about $9.50 to $10. This morning, I paid $125 for that same case of eggs,” she said.

In an average week, Kahana will use three to four cases of eggs. Her business will shift to high gear in about a month with Easter and a busy spring wedding season. Kahana said she is now forced to add a surcharge to her bakery’s breakfast sandwiches containing eggs.

Kahana isn’t the only business dealing with the high cost of eggs. Vincent Termini Jr. of Termini Brothers in South Philadelphia said his bakery uses more than 3,000 pounds of eggs weekly.

In January, the bakery purchased eggs for $3 a pound. Today, eggs are going for $4.40 per pound and higher. Coupled with the high prices has been the decrease in availability. “We ordered a lot of eggs, and the truck shows up and there are no eggs there,” Termini explained in an interview with 6abc News.

“Prices are going to have to go up,” he said.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle