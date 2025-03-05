Belgian Waffle Restaurant La Liégeoise to Open in Cherry Hill This March

A new Belgian waffle restaurant is coming to Cherry Hill, but don’t go reaching for the maple syrup just yet. These waffles are not for breakfast. According to the restaurant’s owner, you can eat them by hand, and they may be the best waffles you’ve ever tried.

La Liégeoise features Liège (pronounced “leej”) waffles, a type of Belgian street food. In Belgium, these handheld waffles are made from yeast dough instead of a liquid batter and coated with Belgian pearl sugar, giving them a delightful crunch in the mouth with every bite.

“It’s eaten plain by itself,” said Lucian Eyen, La Liégeoise’s head of U.S. operations, in an interview with The Patch of Cherry Hill. “You don’t need anything on it. You don’t need syrup or anything. That’s the primary way it’s eaten in Belgium on the streets.”

La Liégeoise will have a soft launch on Sunday, March 9, before its grand opening on Saturday, March 15, at 1871 Marlton Pike, Suite 8, in Cherry Hill.

At the Cherry Hill establishment, guests will be able to customize their Liège waffles with toppings ranging from Nutella and fruit to scoops of ice cream, which will be made in-house. It will also offer offbeat waffle variations for customers to try. They include waffle hot dogs, waffle sandwiches, and waffle tapas, which are like miniature waffles serving as the base for savory toppings.

Guests can also enjoy espresso, coffee, smoothies, and other beverages to pair with their waffles.

Upon opening, Eyen said La Liégeoise will also have a trailer that will bring the waffles to private events and festivals. He hopes to expand the business to new locations and begin franchising in the United States.

Eyen believes people will love the waffles once they sample one.

“You can smell the stuff from a mile away,” he said. “You’ll pull over to taste it and think, ‘This is the best waffle I’ve ever had.’ Everyone who tries it says the same thing.”

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle