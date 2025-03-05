HGTV Names Delaware and New Jersey Towns Among ’50 Most Charming Small Towns in America’

HGTV has named New Castle, Delaware, and Lambertville, New Jersey, to its list of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America.

New Castle, Delaware

Located about an hour’s drive from Philadelphia, New Castle’s cobblestone streets and rich colonial history attracted HGTV’s attention when its team set out to discover the “quintessential parts of American life.”

New Castle is home to several attractions worth exploring during your visit:

Built between 1797 and 1804, the Read House & Gardens is a highlight for visitors, reflecting the town’s architectural history and heritage.

Dating to the late 17th century, the Dutch House is one of the oldest surviving homes in Delaware and is an example of early American architecture.

Immanuel on the Green is a historic New Castle church that hearkens back to the days of New Castle’s colonial past.

Located along the Delaware River, Battery Park provides picturesque views and paved trails ideal for biking, hiking, and walking.

Lambertville, New Jersey

New Hope, Bucks County, Pennsylvania’s neighbor to the east, Lambertville, New Jersey, also claimed a spot on HGTV’s list. Dubbed “The Antiques Capital of New Jersey,” Lambertville welcomes guests to explore the artisans and small business owners who have set up shops along the scenic Delaware River.

Founded in 1705, the town of approximately 4,000 residents features many examples of historic homes and buildings, including a restored 19th-century train depot, Zagat-rated restaurants, and charming, independently owned hotels and bed-and-breakfasts. Antique shoppers will find plenty of bargains while treasure-hunting in the shops on Bridge, Main, and Union streets.

Latrobe, Pennsylvania

While no Pennsylvania city near Philadelphia captured a spot on the HGTV list, the Keystone State was nonetheless represented by Latrobe. The community, located just outside Pittsburgh, is synonymous with its most famous resident, Fred Rogers, creator and host of the PBS children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

Other visitor highlights of Latrobe include the Latrobe Brewery and Saint Vincent College. The city also has plenty of ice cream parlors to stop in and enjoy one of Latrobe’s enduring contributions to the world of ice cream, the banana split.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle