James Beard Foundation Brings ‘Taste America’ Back to Philadelphia March 25

The James Beard Foundation’s “Taste America” event will return to Philadelphia on March 25 at The Grand Belle at The Bellevue in Center City. This year’s event will feature several of the local semifinalists who are in the running for the prestigious James Beard Awards. Considered the Oscars of the culinary industry, the awards this year will recognize 14 local culinary stars who have been nominated.

“It’s nice that James Beard has come down and picked Philadelphia again,” said Randy Rucker, the chef and owner of River Twice and Little Water, in an interview with 6abc News. “It’s an honor to be chosen to host the event.”

During the “Taste America” event, guests can sample many dishes from the semifinalists. Participating chefs will present their signature preparations at individual tables around the event space.

Rucker gave 6abc News a preview of what he’ll be serving on March 25: “Our dish is Stracciatella, which is like a mozzarella curd and the inside of burrata with golden osetra caviar,” he said. Almond oil and a potato-based crunch cap off the drama of this entree.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet five of the Philadelphia area’s semifinalists for 2025:

Emerging Chef nominee Phila Lorn from Mawn

Outstanding Hospitality nominee Little Fish

Outstanding Bar nominee Friday Saturday Sunday

Best Chef Mid-Atlantic nominee Juan Carlos Aparicio of El Chingon

Outstanding Pastry Chef nominee Abigail Dahan of Provenance

Visit the James Beard Foundation’s website for more event details and ticket information.

