King of Prussia Restaurant Week Launches Two-Week Fundraiser for CHOP

The 11th annual King of Prussia Restaurant Week has kicked off its 2025 campaign, inviting residents and visitors to dine for a good cause March 3-14. The culinary celebration of some of the most dynamic dining establishments in King of Prussia benefits the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) King of Prussia campus.

During KOP Restaurant Week, participating businesses will offer two-course lunches, ranging in price from $20 to $30, and three-course dinners, ranging from $30 to $50. Fast-casual spots in the area will also offer special CHOP donation deals and discounts.

Over the last decade, the KOP Restaurant Week and its related fundraiser, KOP Shops for CHOP, have contributed more than $424,000 to support CHOP.

Learn more about some of the fine dining and fast-casual restaurants participating in the event this year. Please note that the availability of Restaurant Week menus depends on each establishment’s preferred schedule.

Fine Dining

City Works Eatery & Pourhouse

The $25 lunch at City Works allows guests to choose from several items, including a bacon cheeseburger, blackened salmon salad, ahi tuna tacos, and fish and chips. The $40 dinner specialties include smoked fried chicken, Cajun linguini, and a peanut butter Snickers pie for dessert.

Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar

Explore this fresh, colorful, and fun Latin American restaurant with more than 75 international rum options to select from. The $20 lunch menu will feature a selection of mix-and-match tacos and a mango chicken salad. The $40 dinner menu will allow guests to savor mojo pork tostones, a pineapple pique chicken, and a rich chocolate pave for dessert.

Fast-Casual

bartaco

This hip eatery will offer free chips and salsa verde with a minimum purchase of $15. Guests must mention KOP Restaurant Week to redeem this offer. The business will donate $300 to the KOP Restaurant Week campaign.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is offering a $15 combo that will allow guests to build their own bowl or wrap and get a house drink and cookie or baklava. Ten percent of the proceeds from sales from March 3-7 will be donated to CHOP.

View the full list of participants and menus on the KOP Restaurant Week website.

