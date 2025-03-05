Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

King of Prussia Restaurant Week Launches Two-Week Fundraiser for CHOP

Author Michael Vyskocil

The 11th annual King of Prussia Restaurant Week has kicked off its 2025 campaign, inviting residents and visitors to dine for a good cause March 3-14. The culinary celebration of some of the most dynamic dining establishments in King of Prussia benefits the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) King of Prussia campus.

During KOP Restaurant Week, participating businesses will offer two-course lunches, ranging in price from $20 to $30, and three-course dinners, ranging from $30 to $50. Fast-casual spots in the area will also offer special CHOP donation deals and discounts. 

Over the last decade, the KOP Restaurant Week and its related fundraiser, KOP Shops for CHOP, have contributed more than $424,000 to support CHOP.

Learn more about some of the fine dining and fast-casual restaurants participating in the event this year. Please note that the availability of Restaurant Week menus depends on each establishment’s preferred schedule.

Fine Dining

City Works Eatery & Pourhouse

The $25 lunch at City Works allows guests to choose from several items, including a bacon cheeseburger, blackened salmon salad, ahi tuna tacos, and fish and chips. The $40 dinner specialties include smoked fried chicken, Cajun linguini, and a peanut butter Snickers pie for dessert.

Paladar Latin Kitchen and Rum Bar

Explore this fresh, colorful, and fun Latin American restaurant with more than 75 international rum options to select from. The $20 lunch menu will feature a selection of mix-and-match tacos and a mango chicken salad. The $40 dinner menu will allow guests to savor mojo pork tostones, a pineapple pique chicken, and a rich chocolate pave for dessert.

Fast-Casual

bartaco

This hip eatery will offer free chips and salsa verde with a minimum purchase of $15. Guests must mention KOP Restaurant Week to redeem this offer. The business will donate $300 to the KOP Restaurant Week campaign.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is offering a $15 combo that will allow guests to build their own bowl or wrap and get a house drink and cookie or baklava. Ten percent of the proceeds from sales from March 3-7 will be donated to CHOP.

View the full list of participants and menus on the KOP Restaurant Week website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

5 Fast Food Restaurants We Want to See in Pennsylvania

I always get a little frustrated when I see an ad on TV for a restaurant with delicious food, but it’s not a restaurant located in my area. Why even advertise? I get that some of these are national ads, but why the tease? In that spirit, I was recently thinking about fast food restaurants we want to see in Pennsylvania.

Before we get to these hot spots that we’d like to see come to Pennsylvania, let’s look at some of the state’s most popular fast food restaurants. Foodandwine.com recently did a story highlighting the best fast food spots in every state. In it, they state, “Fast, easy, typically quite affordable, and nearly always imbued with a deep sense of place, these restaurants often end up pulling double duty as ambassadors for their place of origin — they can be a great introduction to an unfamiliar place, the perfect place to tune in to the local vibe.” In Pennsylvania, they picked Wawa as the top. Moreover, they praise the restaurant’s “breakfast sandwiches, the soft pretzels, the iced teas, the ice cream, and the nearly limitless TastyKake reserves.” Also, looking next door, in New Jersey, they picked Jersey Mike’s. That’s actually my dad’s favorite.

Another outlet, TasteofHome.com, also did a story about the best fast food in each state. For this article, they actually highlighted regional and local chains, not the super national ones. “Move over McDonald’s and Chipotle—these treasured regional fast food spots should be on your bucket list!” they state. They picked the combination gas station / fast food restaurant Sheetz, Altoona as the best in Pennsylvania. Love me some Sheetz. “They offer made-to-order sandwiches that let you pile the toppings high, along with some pretty killer sides,” the article states.

Now, let’s get into five fast food restaurant we want to see in Pennsylvana.

  • Steak 'n Shake

    Steak ‘n Shake delivers just that: tasty shakes and steak. The chain was founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, so they’ve been around for more than 85 years. According to their website, “The word ‘steak’ stood for STEAKBURGER. The term ‘shake’ stood for hand-dipped MILK SHAKES.” They were in Pennsylvania for a while but closed locations during the pandemic. Hopefully they come back.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C3qGVlXLCdG/

  • Culver's

    If you like your ice cream made with custard, then Culver’s is your haven. This spot is known for its ice cream and shakes, as well as fast food cuisine. It was founded in Wisconsin and is mainly found in the middle of the U.S., and not in Pennsylvania.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ItnxFuZAE/

  • Whataburger

    Whataburger is a burger favorite across America. The chain is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has more than 900 locations. Pennsylvania is not one of them. Maybe one day.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C3nILzas4T2/

  • Jack in the Box

    Jack in the Box has made the news lately for expanding into new states. But, they aren’t coming to Pennsylvania. Yet. Please come.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C35-3lvywI5/

  • Wingstop

    Wingstop is all about the great wings and chicken items. “What began as a small buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant in Garland, Texas, continues to soar to great heights,” they state on their website. Right now, Wingstop has more than 2,000 restaurants open. When you go to their official website, it says they don’t have any Pennsylvania locations, but they actually do have some, including in Allentown and Easton. We want to see more, and we’d like them to proudly list them on their site.

    https://www.instagram.com/p/C3VJtaaLQ0W/

