Win Tickets To An Advanced Screening To Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan
Enter For A Chance To Win Two tickets to the advance screening of the film on Monday, April 14th, at 7:00 PM, at AMC Neshaminy (660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020.
Enter For A Chance To Win Two tickets to the advance screening of the film on Monday, April 14th, at 7:00 PM, at AMC Neshaminy (660 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem, PA 19020.
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.