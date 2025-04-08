ContestsEvents
Paul Stanley, Billy Idol & Gwen Stefani are ‘Corporate Rock Stars’ in New Workday Ad Campaign

Software company Workday continues to highlight “corporate rock stars” in their new ad campaign, which features Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, and Gwen Stefani. Workday’s new ad campaign focuses on Agentic…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Paul Stanley of Kiss attends the premiere of Sony Pictures Classics' "Becoming Led Zeppelin" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 27, 2025 in Hollywood, California; Billy Idol attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio; Gwen Stefani attends the 27th Annual Power of Love Gala hosted by Keep Memory Alive on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Unique Nicole/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

Software company Workday continues to highlight "corporate rock stars" in their new ad campaign, which features Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, and Gwen Stefani.

Workday's new ad campaign focuses on Agentic AI, their new program that helps organize output from human and AI agents in the company. Workday released two ad spots: A 30-second spot and an extended two-minute spot showing Stanley, Idol, and Stefani in various corporate settings. Both spots open with Stefani saying, "Oh, so you corporate types are rock stars?" It then cuts to Idol saying, "Well, that's as ridiculous as rock stars being corporate types."

Honestly, they're not wrong. One look at these three rockers dressed in typical corporate attire is just weird. (Of course, it's also a little funny, too, particularly Stanley, who's wearing his full KISS makeup in an office setting.)

This isn't the first time Workday has used rock stars in their ads. In Feb. 2023, the company released a Super Bowl ad, which also touted the "corporate rock star." Stanley and Idol were also featured in this ad, and he was joined by Ozzy Osbourne, Joan Jett, and Gary Clark Jr.

This ad is no longer available on YouTube. However, we previously reported the ad's YouTube description reading, "Rock stars have worked hard to earn their titles. So when the business world starts calling execs 'rock stars' for crushing it with Workday, the legends have something to say. Join Ozzy Osbourne, Gary Clark Jr., Joan Jett, Billy Idol, and Paul Stanley as they send a message to the corporate world on football’s biggest stage."

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
