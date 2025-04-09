ContestsEvents
Billy Idol and Drew Barrymore Talk About Partying Together in the ’80s

Billy Idol was a surprise guest on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday (April 8), and the two of them reminisced about partying together back in the '80s.

Billy Idol performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio; Drew Barrymore attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
Billy Idol was a surprise guest on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday (April 8), and the two of them reminisced about partying together back in the '80s.

While Barrymore was still a very young child during that time, there is a classic photo of her with Idol at a New York City nightclub back in 1986. In the photo, Barrymore is leaning on Idol while he makes a funny face for the camera.

Barrymore said out loud during Idol's appearance on her show, "Please, control room, tell me you have the picture of me and Billy at Limelight, the club." Once the photo was put up on the large screen on stage, she said, "Yes! I mean, Billy, that is where I see us when I think of you in my mind is back in the old club days. What the hell do you remember from those days?" Idol playfully responded, "Not very much."

Barrymore also talked about how she and Idol shared the silver screen together in the classic 1998 film The Wedding Singer with Adam Sandler. When she asked about what he remembered from filming his iconic cameo, Idol said, "In between doing the takes, Adam had in his trailer bass drums and a guitar setup, so we were rocking out and jamming."

Idol added, "Also, I brought my son to the set with me and his friend, and Adam, in his trailer, had a big fridge, which he had all candy. So, he just piled them up with tons of candy. Then, the director let them sit with him and watch us film.

He then told Barrymore, "It's just incredible seeing you again after all those years."

