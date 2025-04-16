Recording For The New NBA2K Game

5 years ago, I made my first trip to LA to record my first video game with NBA2K. Since 2020, I've been out every year to record that year's version.

NBA2K22, NBA2K23, NBA2K24, NBA2K25, and now NBA2K26.

NBA2K

For two decades, NBA 2K has redefined sports entertainment, establishing itself as an important piece of hoops culture by creating basketball video games with an immersive experience in the palm of your hand.

Whether you choose to play as some of the biggest NBA and WNBA stars on the hardwood in PLAY NOW, test your managerial skills within MyNBA (New Gen) or MyGM and MyLEAGUE (Current Gen), collect and assemble a dream team in MyTEAM, or write your legacy in MyCAREER, NBA 2K offers authentic, state-of-the-art gameplay as you dribble, shoot, and slam your way through the league. NBA 2K invites you to compete at the highest level and witness mind-bending realism.

What an honor it's been to be part of such a brand like NBA2K. And to work with Arlene and Bill at Mission Control Productions at MC Pro Audio.

Not only are they the best at what they do, but they've become family.

This Year's Recording

This year, I'm heading to Staten Island, New York, to record NBA2K26 at a place called Fenix Recording Studios. The place is so cool, offering recording and rehearsal studio spaces with some superb live rooms.

Fenix Recording Studios is the vision of Bill and Tony Hanson. Since 1999, they've been recording and providing rehearsal space to musicians and voice-over artists from all over the world.