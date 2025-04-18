Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Blind Spot,’ the Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen has shared "Blind Spot," the latest preview from his upcoming release Tracks II: The Lost Albums.



"Blind Spot" is featured on the "lost album" titled Streets of Philadelphia Sessions. Per Springsteen's website, this track "explores doubt and betrayal in relationships."



The Boss, himself, said of the song, "That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment. I don’t really know why. Patti [Scialfa] and I, we were having a great time in California. But sometimes, if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had ‘Blind Spot,’ and I followed that thread through the rest of the record.”



Even though the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions was completed and had a tentative spring 1995 release, Springsteen opted to shelve the album and get back together with the E Street Band.



"Blind Spot" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.



Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."



He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."





Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

LA Garage Sessions '83

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions

Faithless

Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo

Twilight Hours

Perfect World