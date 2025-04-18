Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Bruce Springsteen: Hear ‘Blind Spot,’ the Latest Preview from ‘The Lost Albums’

Bruce Springsteen has shared “Blind Spot,” the latest preview from his upcoming release Tracks II: The Lost Albums. “Blind Spot” is featured on the “lost album” titled Streets of Philadelphia…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Bruce Springsteen performs onstage as USC Shoah Foundation Hosts 30th Anniversary Gala "Ambassadors For Humanity" at New York Hilton on October 13, 2024 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shoah Foundation

Bruce Springsteen has shared "Blind Spot," the latest preview from his upcoming release Tracks II: The Lost Albums.

"Blind Spot" is featured on the "lost album" titled Streets of Philadelphia Sessions. Per Springsteen's website, this track "explores doubt and betrayal in relationships."

The Boss, himself, said of the song, "That was just the theme that I locked in on at that moment. I don’t really know why. Patti [Scialfa] and I, we were having a great time in California. But sometimes, if you lock into one song you like, then you follow that thread. I had ‘Blind Spot,’ and I followed that thread through the rest of the record.”

Even though the Streets of Philadelphia Sessions was completed and had a tentative spring 1995 release, Springsteen opted to shelve the album and get back together with the E Street Band.

"Blind Spot" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.


Details on Tracks II: The Lost Albums

Earlier this month, Bruce Springsteen announced Tracks II: The Lost Albums, which features seven never-heard albums he created between 1983 and 2018. This epic set comes out on June 27.

In a trailer for the epic Tracks II, Springsteen says, "I often read about myself in the '90s as having a 'lost period' or something. And really, I was working the whole time. During the pandemic, what I did for that period of time was finish everything I had in my vault."

He continues, "So, this is 'Tracks II.' 'The Lost Albums' are records that were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released for some reason or another. Something I thought was missing from some of them or they just didn't feel complete at the time."



Within those seven albums are 82 previously unreleased. Among those tracks, 74 of them are never-before-heard songs. The album title breakdown within Tracks II: The Lost Albums is as follows:

  • LA Garage Sessions '83
  • Streets of Philadelphia Sessions
  • Faithless
  • Somewhere North of Nashville
  • Inyo
  • Twilight Hours
  • Perfect World

The first preview track from this collection is "Rain In The River," which is featured on the "Lost Album" titled Perfect World. "Rain In The River" can be heard below and is available for streaming and download here.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is available for pre-order on vinyl and CD formats at BruceSpringsteen.Store. Also available for pre-order is Lost And Found: Selections From The Lost Albums on vinyl and CD.

Bruce Springsteen
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
Related Stories
Stevie Nicks ‘Not Pulling Any Punches’ on New Album
MusicStevie Nicks ‘Not Pulling Any Punches’ on New AlbumErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Sammy Hagar Shares Sweet Tribute to Maynard James Keenan on His Birthday
MusicSammy Hagar Shares Sweet Tribute to Maynard James Keenan on His BirthdayErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Rock Hall Fan Vote: Standings With Days Left to Cast Ballot
MusicRock Hall Fan Vote: Standings With Days Left to Cast BallotErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect