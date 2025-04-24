Simon Kirke Told By Rock Hall ‘Insider’ Bad Company Are Being Inducted This Year

It appears that Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke has a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame contact who informed him that Bad Company is being inducted as part of the 2025 class.



In a new interview with Paul Stephenson of VRP Rock, Kirke shared, "I'm told by an insider that we are gonna get in ... I've already spoken with Paul [Rodgers] about what song we're gonna play, and it's gonna be 'Can't Get Enough.'"



In the past, artists typically get a three-song set when they're inducted. If "Can't Get Enough" is one song they'll definitely perform, Bad Company certainly don't have a shortage of outstanding songs to pick from for the rest of their set.



As previously reported, Bad Company came in second in the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote. While being included on the Fans Ballot doesn't guarantee induction, Bad Company still accounted for 10.99% of all votes cast. Of the 14 nominees, the top seven vote recipients will be included on the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.



Here's a breakdown of the results of the Fan Vote:



1. Phish: 329,281 votes (12.9% of the total vote)

2. Bad Company: 280,725 votes (10.99% of the total vote)

3. Billy Idol: 260,416 votes (10.2% of the total vote)

4. Cyndi Lauper: 236,960 votes (9.28% of the total vote)

5. Joe Cocker: 233,495 votes (9.15% of the total vote)

6. Soundgarden: 233,205 votes (9.13% of the total vote)

7. Chubby Checker: 203,092 votes (7.95% of the total vote)

8. The Black Crowes: 165,249 votes (6.47% of the total vote)

9. Mariah Carey: 137,993 votes (5.4% of the total vote)

10. Joy Division/New Order: 120,346 votes (4.71% of the total vote)

11. The White Stripes: 110,511 votes (4.33% of the total vote)

12. Outkast: 108,073 votes (4.23% of the total vote)

13. Oasis: 99,381 votes (3.89% of the total vote)

14. Maná: 34,506 votes (1.35% of the total vote)