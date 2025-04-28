Ozzy Osbourne Prepares for Last-Ever Black Sabbath Show in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne has started training for his final appearance as a solo artist and with Black Sabbath. The show, set for July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, will mark his first complete performance since 2018, and it will be a significant moment in his illustrious career.

At 76, the singer walks twice daily for three minutes and lifts weights to rebuild his strength and stamina. Years of medical procedures have kept him offstage, but his determination remains strong.

"I'm not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable," Osbourne told Louder Sound. He'll perform from a throne to help with mobility issues, and he may even fly over the crowd during the show.

According to Guitar.com, producer Andrew Watt shared insights about the singer's condition with Howard Stern. “He is the real-life Iron Man. And nothing has happened to his voice – his voice is as good as it has ever been.”

Global Merchandising Services will collaborate with over 40 partners to release a diverse range of merchandise inspired by Osbourne's legacy, including footwear, jewelry, and collectibles.

This concert brings the Prince of Darkness back to his roots. Birmingham is his hometown, and its industrial streets shaped the man and the music that changed rock forever.