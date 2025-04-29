Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Philly 500 2025: Voting Starts Soon

MGK’s Philly 500 2025. It’s going to be our BIGGEST music weekend of the year. A classic rock countdown that remains totally crowd-sourced: meaning YOU, the PASSIONATE and knowledgeable MGK listener, determine…

Gina Cosenza

MGK’s Philly 500 2025. It's going to be our BIGGEST music weekend of the year.

classic rock countdown that remains totally crowd-sourced: meaning YOU, the PASSIONATE and knowledgeable MGK listener, determine the order of the finish this year.

MGK’s listeners will decide the entire Philly 500 2025 countdown order. The list is now in the hands of the passionate and knowledgeable who vote on our website. 

It’s tough to think of a better feeling of freedom than a ride with the windows down in the beautiful weather with the best rock & roll songs of all time leading you into the first weekend of summer.

VOTE NOW for the Philly 500 2025 countdown and get your fave all the way to NUMBER 1.

CountdownMusicPhilly 500
Gina CosenzaWriter
Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: April 30
MusicThis Day in Rock History: April 30Sarah Bloomfield
Rock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its History
MusicRock Hall: Every Multiple Inductee in Its HistoryErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Metallica: Details on Remastered Reissue of ‘Load’
MusicMetallica: Details on Remastered Reissue of ‘Load’Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect