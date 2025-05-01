Join Matt Cord For Derby Day At PARX

Contests
Eric Simon
Matt Cord At Parx 2025 Derby Day

This Saturday May 3 2-4pm

Join Matt Cord at the Racetrack at PARX Casino for Derby Day at PARX.  

Experience the thrill of live thoroughbred racing and watch the Kentucky Derby at PARX. Enjoy free family fun in the picnic grove featuring pony rides, face painting, live music and more.  First live post: 12:40pm.

Come, Play, Win.

Kentucky DerbyParx Casino
