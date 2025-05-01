Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Matt Cord’s Prizes – Week Of 4/28/25

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes! Lame Ass Trivia – 4 pack to Warship Olympia Tattoo Festival at the Independence Seaport Museum this weekend starting…

Eric Simon
Matt Cord Weekly Prize

Listen to Matt Cord for a chance to win amazing prizes!

Lame Ass Trivia - 4 pack to Warship Olympia Tattoo Festival at the Independence Seaport Museum this weekend starting this Friday 5/2-5/4 (Friday – Sunday)

Connect 3 - Steven Singer limited edition, Blue Moon 24 Karat Gold Dipped Rose for Mother’s Day

D-Student Trivia - A pair of tickets to see Bryan Adams - "Roll with the Punches Tour" with special guests: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo - Wednesday, October 29th at Wells Fargo Center.

Contestsprize
Eric SimonEditor
Eric Simon is the Promotion Director for 93.3 WMMR. Eric has been working in radio for over 20 years, with experience in programming, event management and marketing. As Promotion Director at WMMR, Eric is responsible for internal and external communications, including digital content surrounding station initiatives and concert promotions.
Related Stories
Whose Live Anyway - Keswick
ContestsWin Tickets to Whose Live AnywayEric Simon
Tusk at the Keswick
ContestsWin Tickets To Tusk: Classic Fleetwood Mac TributeEric Simon
MGK's Big Gig Bucks contest art featuring the contest name in big gold letters on a backstage pass looking thing.
ContestsMGK’s Big Gig BucksEric Simon
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect