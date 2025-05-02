‘Harry Potter’ Actors Sign Open Letter in Support of Trans Rights

In a powerful show of solidarity, several actors from the Harry Potter franchise have signed an open letter voicing their support for trans rights. It’s also sending a crystal-clear message to J.K. Rowling, who’s been more than vocal in being a critic of transgender rights.

Which Harry Potter Actors Signed the Letter?

The New York Post reported that Eddie Redmayne, who played Newt Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts trilogy, a spin-off and prequel of the Harry Potter films, signed the pledge. Paapa Essiedu will play Professor Snape in HBO’s TV adaptation of the books, and Katie Leung played Cho Chang in the original films; both actors also signed the letter. In addition to them, other actors who appeared in the films who also signed included Charlotte Richie, a student in the fourth movie, and Daisy Haggard, the voice of the Ministry of Magic elevator.

The pledge comes after the UK Supreme Court ruled that a woman is defined based on biological sex, not gender, effectively excluding trans women from legal recognition as women. Part of the open letter read, “We the undersigned film and television professionals stand in solidarity with the trans, nonbinary and intersex communities who have been impacted by the Supreme Court ruling on April 16.”

The letter continued, “We believe the ruling undermines the lived reality and threatens the safety of trans, non-binary and intersex people living in the UK. Film and television are powerful tools for empathy and education, and we believe passionately in the ability of the screen to change hearts and minds. This is our opportunity to be on the right side of history.”

Other British Actors in Solidarity

Aside from them, other British actors also expressed their support for the “trans, nonbinary and intersex communities” including Bella Ramsey, best known for her roles in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, The Brutalist actor Joe Alwyn, and Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan.