Hosting The Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame Gala

Matty Cord
plaques for the philadelphia music alliance walk of fame induction
Photo by Matt Cord for BBGI

I got to host the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame Gala this past week, at Vie by Cescaphe on N Broad Street.

We got to celebrate the city's rich history of music and what lies ahead in the future. 

We had seven new inductees added to the Walk of Fame on the Avenue of Arts on Broad Street. Plus, a salute to Eagles player Jordan Mailata on behalf of the Philly Specials Christmas LP. 

There was a celebration of Live Aid’s 40th anniversary with a video from Bob Geldof. Plus, The Hooters performed the same set list they did at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, at JFK Stadium. 

There was also a salute to the great Philadelphia Jazz clubs.

matt cord and Alicia VitarelliPhoto by Matt Cord for BBGI

Alicia Vitarelli helped me with the MCing duties. She is just the nicest person.

matt cord and schooly DPhoto by Matt Cord for BBGI

Here I am with Schooly D, one of the inductees.

Jordan mailata and matt cordPhoto by Matt Cord for BBGI

Jordan Mailata got an award for the Philadelphia Eagles' Christmas album. Here I am with him!

the hooters drum kit at philadelphia music alliance walk of famePhoto by Matt Cord for BBGI

The Hooters played! Here's David’s drum kit.

Founded in 1986, the Walk of Fame was created by the Philadelphia Music Alliance, a not-for-profit community organization committed to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s vibrant musical heritage. It also supports the city's contemporary music scene and nurtures the next generation of artists.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance is most recognized for the Walk of Fame, located along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts. Featuring more than 150 bronze plaques, this tribute celebrates musicians, music professionals, and radio DJs from the Philadelphia area who have left a lasting impact on the world of music.

As the city’s most remarkable public monument, the Walk of Fame honors those who have helped shape Philadelphia into a renowned music hub.

It was a great time hosting such a fantastic event, celebrating people in Philadelphia who are important to music.

Live AidPhiladelphia MusicPhiladelphia Music Alliance
Matty CordAuthor
Matt Cord is the host of the Matt Cord Show. He is a lover of all Philly Sports and has been the voice of the Sixers for 27 years and NBA2K for the past 4 years. As a cyclist enthusiast, Matt writes about his adventures all throughout the city.
