Hosting The Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame Gala

I got to host the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame Gala this past week, at Vie by Cescaphe on N Broad Street.

We got to celebrate the city's rich history of music and what lies ahead in the future.

We had seven new inductees added to the Walk of Fame on the Avenue of Arts on Broad Street. Plus, a salute to Eagles player Jordan Mailata on behalf of the Philly Specials Christmas LP.

There was a celebration of Live Aid’s 40th anniversary with a video from Bob Geldof. Plus, The Hooters performed the same set list they did at Live Aid on July 13, 1985, at JFK Stadium.

There was also a salute to the great Philadelphia Jazz clubs.

Photo by Matt Cord for BBGI

Alicia Vitarelli helped me with the MCing duties. She is just the nicest person.

Photo by Matt Cord for BBGI

Here I am with Schooly D, one of the inductees.

Photo by Matt Cord for BBGI

Jordan Mailata got an award for the Philadelphia Eagles' Christmas album. Here I am with him!

Photo by Matt Cord for BBGI

The Hooters played! Here's David’s drum kit.

Founded in 1986, the Walk of Fame was created by the Philadelphia Music Alliance, a not-for-profit community organization committed to preserving and celebrating Philadelphia’s vibrant musical heritage. It also supports the city's contemporary music scene and nurtures the next generation of artists.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance is most recognized for the Walk of Fame, located along Broad Street’s Avenue of the Arts. Featuring more than 150 bronze plaques, this tribute celebrates musicians, music professionals, and radio DJs from the Philadelphia area who have left a lasting impact on the world of music.

As the city’s most remarkable public monument, the Walk of Fame honors those who have helped shape Philadelphia into a renowned music hub.